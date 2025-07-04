Independence Day Weekend Underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH - America's team, the Columbus Clippers, were home for the 4th of July. Over 8,200 fans turned out on a hot sunny Friday afternoon to watch the Clippers fall to the Toledo Mud Hens, 5-1.

Chase DeLauter singled in the 3rd inning. He has reached base safely in all 30 games in which he's played this season for Columbus.

Kody Huff drove in the lone run for Columbus with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 4th.

Starting pitcher Will Dion (3-7) suffered the loss. He allowed three runs over 4.1 innings with four strikeouts.

The loss drops the Clippers record in the 2025 "Second Half" to 6-4, while Toledo improved to 4-6.

The series continues Saturday night. You are invited to a special pre-game opportunity to participate in an official Guinness World Record attempt to sign the World's Most Autographed Baseball outside the center field entrance. A special Independence Day-themed fireworks show follows the game! First pitch at 7:05pm.







