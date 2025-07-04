SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 4, 2025

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-3, 51-31) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-2, 44-36)

July 4, 2025 | Game 81 | Home Game 41 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Alan Rangel (4-2, 4.96) vs. RH Brendan Beck (1-0, 1.74)

Rangel: Pitched 6.0 shutout innings for PHI in 6/27 ND @ ATL with 4 K & 1 BB (13-0 Phillies)

Beck: Allowed 2 R on 4 H in 6/28 ND vs. WOR with 6 K & 1 BBover 4.1 IP (5-3 WooSox in 10)

LAST TIME OUT- ALLENTOWN, PA (July 3, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-5 on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Keaton Anthony singled off the high wall in right to plate two and give Lehigh Valley the win.

The IronPigs struck first with a run against Carlos Carrasco in the bottom of the first. After Justin Crawford reached on a twilight-aided double, Weston Wilson's RBI single staked Lehigh Valley to a 1-0 advantage. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs in the fourth off Andrew Painter, the #1 prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies system. Spencer Jones doubled to right-center and scored on a single from Everson Pereira. After a T.J. Rumfield walk, Jose Rojas singled Pereira in for a 2-1 RailRiders lead. Andrew Velazquez lined a two-run double to left-center to extend the lead to 4-1. Carrasco held Lehigh Valley until the sixth inning, allowing three baserunners between the second and fifth innings. In the sixth, the right-hander balked in a run as the lead narrowed to 4-2. The IronPigs tied the game against Baron Stuart in the seventh. With one away, Rafael Lantigua and Rodlfo Castro singled off Stuart and Crawford worked a walk. Wilson doubled in a pair to even the game at four.

The RailRiders answered quickly, however, regaining the lead in the top of the eighth. Rumfield reached on an error, advanced to third on a Rojas single and scored the go-ahead run on a double play. In the last of the ninth, Leonardo Pestana walked three batters to load the bases. Harrison Cohen took over and surrendered the game-winning hit to Anthony.

Pestana (1-3) took the loss while Michael Mercado (3-1) earned the win.

MOVING NORTH- The RailRiders continue a split home and home set for the holiday week against the IronPigs tonight. In a rare scheduling quirk, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley have only met for one other series so far this year, with the IronPigs taking two of three over the opening weekend of 2025. Four of the first five meetings between the longtime rivals have been decided by one run.

BAD FINISH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's loss Thursday was only the second time they have fallen in walk-off fashion this season. Durham plated a bottom-nine run on April 20 in a 4-3 win. The RailRiders are now 35-2 when leading after eight innings this season.

TURN BACK THE CLOCK- Carlos Carrasco worked a quality start in the ballpark he once called home. The 38-year-old allowed two runs on six hits in his longest appearance of the year at any level. Carrasco's last appearance of six innings or more was almost a year ago to the day while pitching for Cleveland against the Chicago White Sox.

UP AND DOWN- Scott Effross and Jayvien Sandridge were recalled by the Yankees today. Effross has only allowed two earned runs over his last seven appearances for the RailRiders and makes his second trip back to New York's active roster. Sandridge returns for a third time, still looking to make his MLB debut. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, the southpaw is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA and a pair of saves.

NEW FACES- The Yankees have signed infielder Nicky Lopez and pitcher Joel Kuhnel to Minor League contracts and assigned them to the RailRiders. Lopez spent the last month on a Minor League deal with Arizona, hitting .267 over 24 games for Reno. He has appeared in the Majors for both the LA Angels and Chicago Cubs this season. Kuhnel was just released by the Phillies this past week, having appeared in 26 games for Lehigh Valley with a 3-1 record, a 3.62 ERA and a pair of saves over 32.1 innings of work.

HAVE A DAY- Alex Jackson struggled in June, hitting .105 with six hits over 57 at-bats and one run batted in. His last home run was May 22 at Nashville, when he homered twice. Wednesday night, the catcher had a pair of home runs and drove in five.

RETURN TO ARM- New York promoted right-hander Baron Stuart to the RailRiders on Tuesday. Stuart made one appearance for SWB in 2024, pitching a seven-inning complete game win against Syracuse last May. This season, the 25-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.74 ERA for Somerset with 15 appearances, including six starts.

YARD WORK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 18 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. The RailRiders won ten straight at PNC Field from June 10 through June 27, their longest home winning streak since 11 consecutive wins at PNC Field during the 2016 championship season.

A GOOD JUNE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre captured 18 wins in 25 during June. The RailRiders went 1-2 in March, 13-12 in April and 11-14 in May. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's best month in 2024 featured 16 wins, though the club won 16 times in three different months en route to their stellar finish. Last month, the club sported a 3.49 ERA and a .254 team average with 29 home runs.

SAVE US- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre led all levels of baseball with 13 saves in June. After earning five saves over the first 53 games of the year, the RailRiders have reeled off those 13 saves in their last 25 games played.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost the series finale at Toronto 8-5. Trent Grisham homered but the Yankees could not avoid a sweep at Rogers Centre... Somerset lost to Reading 2-1. Brendan Jones was 4-for-4 and drove in the lone run of the loss... Hudson Valley topped Brooklyn 4-1. Coby Morales had three hits and drove in a pair... Tampa's game at Clearwater was suspended in the fourth inning.







International League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.