Hicklen Homers Twice as Mud Hens Win on Independence Day

Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens powered past the Columbus Clippers, 5-1, on Independence Day at Huntington Park. First pitch for the Fourth of July matchup was thrown at 4:05 p.m.

Toledo struck first in the top of the third inning. After a leadoff single from Brian Serven and a force out, Hao-Yu Lee launched a two-run homer to left field, scoring Andrew Navigato and putting the Mud Hens on the board, 2-0. The long ball marked Lee's continued clutch presence at the plate.

The Mud Hens added on in the fourth with a two-out solo shot from Brewer Hicklen that sailed over the left-center wall, extending the lead to 3-0. Columbus answered in the home half when Will Wilson doubled and eventually scored on a Kody Huff sacrifice fly, trimming Toledo's lead to 3-1.

In the fifth, Toledo loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a Serven walk, a Navigato double, and an Andy Ibáñez free pass. However, the Clippers managed to escape the jam without allowing any damage.

The Mud Hens bounced back in the sixth when Ryan Kreidler led off with a single and Hicklen followed with his second homer of the day-a two-run blast to left that padded the lead to 5-1. Hicklen finished the day with two home runs and three RBIs.

In the eighth, Kreidler was hit by a pitch and later stole second. Akil Baddoo followed with a single, and then swiped second himself. A walk to Serven loaded the bases, but once again, the Clippers bullpen held the line. Toledo's defense responded with a slick 4-6-3 double play to end the bottom half of the inning.

Ibáñez tacked on a base hit in the ninth, while the Clippers threatened in the bottom frame with a Noel double and back-to-back walks to load the bases. But Tim Naughton slammed the door, securing the win for Toledo.

Nick Margevicius got the start for the Mud Hens, tossing 4 solid innings with one earned run and five strikeouts. Alex Lange, Drew Sommers, and Tim Naughton combined for five shutout innings in relief, with Sommers earning the win after a dominant two-inning outing featuring three strikeouts and no hits allowed.

The Toledo Mud Hens will look to build on the momentum when they face the Columbus Clippers again on Saturday, July 5, at Huntington Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Brewer Hicklen (2-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI)

Nick Margevicius (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K)

Drew Sommers (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)







