Rafael Lantigua Two-Run Single Helps 'Pigs Squeeze by RailRiders

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-31, 6-3) won their fourth straight one-run game over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (44-37, 6-3), a 5-4 win on Friday night at PNC field.

Both teams hit solo homers in the first inning as Garrett Stubbs went deep for the sixth time for the 'Pigs while Jesús Rodriguez answered for the RailRiders.

A Cal Stevenson RBI double put the 'Pigs back ahead in the fifth and he then scored on a Nick Dunn RBI single to make it 3-1.

Everson Pereira drilled a two-run homer in the bottom half of the fifth to tie the game right back up for Scranton.

Rafael Lantigua came thru with a two-out, two-strike, two-run single in the sixth, putting the 'Pigs ahead for good 5-3.

Pereira picked up his third RBI of the game in the seventh with an RBI single, cutting it to a 5-4 ballgame.

Guillo Zuñiga (S, 2) walked two in the ninth, but induced a groundout of Pereira to end the game with the tying run in scoring position.

Alan Rangel (5-2) got the win for the 'Pigs, working 5.1 innings and allowing just three runs. He struck out four, walked five, and gave up four hits.

Sean Boyle (6-6) took the loss in relief for the RailRiders, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out five.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series on Saturday, July 5th with first pitch at 6:35 at PNC Field. The 'Pigs have yet to announce a starter while the RailRiders go with Alan Winans (7-0, 0.90)

