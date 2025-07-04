Red Wings Fall to Buffalo on Independence Day

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings opened their Friday Fourth of July matchup looking to notch another win against the Bisons, but came up short in a 9-6 loss. 2B José Tena ripped an RBI double and reached base three times, while DH Nick Schnell delivered a pair of singles with a run scored. LF Trey Lipscomb added two singles of his own and an RBI in the loss.

The Bisons got the scoring started early on Independence Day. 2B Michael Stefanic laced a double down the left field line and later came around to score on a soft single into center by DH Will Robertson. Going into the bottom half of the inning, the Bisons held on to a 1-0 lead.

Rochester took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth. José Tena drew a walk to begin the frame, and put himself into scoring position with his fifth stolen base of the year. The next batter, 1B Andrés Chaparro, doubled through the left side and picked up an RBI as Tena came in to score. After moving to third on a base hit from Nick Schnell, Chaparro crossed the plate and gave the Red Wings a lead on an RBI double to right field from RF Andrew Pinckney. Trey Lipscomb joined in on the hit party in the next at-bat, lining a ball to right field that brought Schnell across to score. The Bisons finally recorded their first out of the inning, but did so when C C.J. Stubbs sent a fly ball to right field, allowing Pinckney to tag up from third base and make it home easily. By the end of the frame, the Red Wings held a 4-1 lead over the Bisons.

Buffalo wasted no time cutting into the Rochester lead, plating two runs in the top of the fifth. The Bisons led off the inning with back-to-back doubles that cut the lead to 4-2. After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Michael Stefanic recorded his second hit of the game, this time an RBI single to center to cut the Red Wings' lead to 4-3.

The Red Wings responded back in the bottom of the fifth. CF Robert Hassell III and 3B Yohandy Morales started off the inning with back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. José Tena followed with a double deep into the left field corner, bringing Hassell home and moving Morales to third. A groundout to shortstop by Andrés Chaparro later in the inning allowed Morales to score, giving the Red Wings another three-run lead.

The back-and-forth scoring continued into the top of the sixth. The Bisons started off the inning with five straight hits (four singles and a double) that brought three runs home and put runners on first and third. After the Red Wings picked up two straight outs, Buffalo reclaimed the lead with a two-run double from RF Joey Loperfido. By the end of the inning, the Bisons held an 8-6 advantage.

The top of the ninth opened with Michael Stefanic drawing a walk, followed by Joey Loperfido grounding a hard single to second. Moments later, 3B Riley Tirotta singled to right 104.3 MPH off the bat. Stefanic came around to score on the play, and the Bisons extended their lead to 9-6.

The Red Wings came up empty in the bottom of the ninth, as the Bisons closed out a 9-6 win in the Fourth of July contest to take game four of the series.

RHP Seth Shuman started the game on the mound for the Red Wings. Over 5.0 innings pitched, the right-hander allowed six runs, five of which were earned, on eight hits while striking out five. This marked the Georgia Southern product's seventh straight start where he recorded at least 5.0 innings. RHP Carlos Romero came in for relief in the sixth inning, allowing two runs on two hits in 0.2 innings. RHP Jack Sinclair picked up a strikeout as the last out in the sixth inning in the 0.1 inning he threw. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. threw the seventh and eighth innings for the Wings, allowing only one hit without walking a batter. RHP Michael Cuevas closed the game out in the ninth, striking out two while allowing one run.

DH Nick Schnell earns Player of the Game honors on Friday Night. The slugger went 2-for-4 with a pair of line drive singles, a run, and two stolen bases in the contest. This is the first time he has swiped two bags in a game since May 12 against Columbus. The Indiana native is batting .412 (7-for-17) with two homers and four stolen bases so far this series.

The Red Wings will look to extend their winning streak in game five of the series tomorrow night at Innovative Field. The Wings will send LHP Andrew Alvarez to face the Bisons' Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM.







International League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.