Tonight's Syracuse Mets Independence Day Game Sold out

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Tonight's Independence Day game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox at NBT Bank Stadium is sold out. This includes fans who have flex plan vouchers or other ticket vouchers that they have not redeemed yet. The game will start at 6:35 p.m., and fans with tickets to the game should arrive as early as possible. Parking lots are open now.

Tickets for Saturday night's game, which starts at 6:35 p.m., and Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game are still available at syracusemets.com

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.







International League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.