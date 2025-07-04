Tonight's Syracuse Mets Independence Day Game Sold out
July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Tonight's Independence Day game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox at NBT Bank Stadium is sold out. This includes fans who have flex plan vouchers or other ticket vouchers that they have not redeemed yet. The game will start at 6:35 p.m., and fans with tickets to the game should arrive as early as possible. Parking lots are open now.
Tickets for Saturday night's game, which starts at 6:35 p.m., and Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game are still available at syracusemets.com
Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.
