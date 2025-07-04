Long Homers Twice in 7-2 Win over Omaha

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Iowa Cubs take a three games to one lead against the I-80 rivals, Omaha Storm Chasers, 7-2 as Jonathon Long homers twice in tonight's game.

The game was held scoreless for the first three and a half innings as newly-acquired Chris Kachmar worked 5.0 innings and fanned nine batters in his first Triple-A start this season.

Omaha got on the board first as Dairon Blanco ripped a solo shot to left for a 1-0 lead in favor of the Chasers.

The I-Cubs took command after the sixth inning as they scored four unanswered runs of a Jonathon Long homer, which marked one of two homers on the night, Dixon Machado doubled in two runs as the lead was in favor of Iowa.

After Omaha scored another run, Iowa scored insurance runs as a wild pitch scored Christian Franklin. Then, Long crushed his second homer of the game, his 13th of the season, as the win went to the I-Cubs 7-2.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's three-game split series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday, July 5 and first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park.







