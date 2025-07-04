Syracuse Mets Hosting Independence Day Weekend Celebration at NBT Bank Stadium against Red Sox

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are celebrating Independence Day weekend in style with a three-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox). The three days feature Independence Day with the largest fireworks extravaganza in Central New York, BirdZerk!, the Zooperstars, a Saranac Pint Glass Giveaway, Beach Day, and more.

Friday, July 4th vs. Worcester (6:35 p.m. game, 5:00 p.m. gates) - The Syracuse Mets are once again saying Happy Birthday to America by hosting the largest fireworks extravaganza of the season! Join the Mets for fireworks, baseball, and more, presented by AAA Insurance and media co-sponsor 93Q.

Fans can enjoy a special Fourth of July BBQ on the Salt City Deck to watch the Syracuse Mets take on the Worcester Red Sox. For $50 per person, fans can enjoy a 90-minute BBQ buffet that includes soda and water. The buffer starts at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the BBQ here: Fourth of July BBQ Tickets

Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for all beverages at the -196 Pub & Grub, located underneath the Metropolitan Club on the first base side, including canned craft beers, canned cocktails, water, or soda. ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Plus, America's ballpark jokester BirdZerk! will be entertaining fans throughout the night.

Saturday, July 5th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This Super Saturday continues the Syracuse Mets' Independence Day Weekend Celebration with the Zooperstars, postgame fireworks, and a pint glass giveaway, presented by Saranac. The first 1,000 fans through the gates who are 21 and older will receive a voucher for a Saranac Pint Glass. Fans with the voucher will be able to redeem that voucher for their Pint Glass when exiting NBT Bank Stadium that day.

After the game, fans can also enjoy postgame fireworks, presented by Saranac.

Sunday, July 6th (1:05 p.m. game, 12:00 p.m. gates) - Sunday is always a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids ice cream.

Plus, it is Beach Day at NBT Bank Stadium. Throw on your flip flops, grab a hot dog, and hang out at the beach (a.k.a. NBT Bank Stadium), presented by Loretto.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy a Boozy Brunch at the ballpark. For $65, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a sumptuous menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Mimosas. A full cash bar is also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

