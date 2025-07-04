Knights Double up Jumbo Shrimp with 10-5 Victory

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights went to work offensively Thursday night. In front of the biggest crowd of the season, the Knights provided plenty of fireworks early and often. Charlotte hit three Home Runs, tallied 14 hits, and finished with a 10-5 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Andre Lipcius opened the scoring with a first-inning RBI double. The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game in the top of the second, but the Knights responded with five runs in the bottom half. All five runs scored courtesy of the long ball. Jacob Amaya led off the frame with an opposite field round-tripper and Tim Elko broke the contest open with a Grand Slam to left.

The Jumbo Shrimp inched a little closer with two runs in the third and one in the fourth, but again the Knights were quick to provide an answer. Dominic Fletcher pushed a run across with an RBI single and Amaya connected with a two-run double, all in the bottom of the fourth.

Corey Julks connected with a solo Homer in the bottom of the seventh; his eighth of the season. Noah Schultz took a no-decision with four innings pitched and four strikeouts. The bullpen combination of Caleb Freeman, Bryse Wilson, Jairo Iriarte, and Garrett Schoenle handed the final five innings and kept Jacksonville's offense in check.

The Knights have a two games to one lead as the series shifts to Jacksonville for the next three matchups. Charlotte then plays Memphis on the road for six games. The Knights' next home game is July 18.







