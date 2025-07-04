RailRiders Drop Independence Day Game

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 Friday night at PNC Field. Two home runs from two top Yankees prospects were not enough to defeat Lehigh Valley on Independence Day.

The IronPigs jumped out to an early advantage in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Brendan Beck. Garrett Stubbs hit a solo shot to right, giving Lehigh Valley a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders answered with their own solo blast in the home half of the frame against IronPigs starter Alan Rangel. Yankees #30 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez launched his second home run of the year 370 feet to right, tying the game at one.

After three scoreless frames, Lehigh Valley recaptured the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth. Beck retired ten batters in a row until Oscar Mercado singled to open the inning. Cal Stevenson followed with an RBI double to score Mercado, and Stevenson crossed after Nick Dunn singled, giving the IronPigs a 3-1 cushion.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. After Rodríguez walked, Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira blasted his team-leading 13th home run of the year over the right field wall to even the game at three.

Lehigh Valley retook the lead in the top of the sixth off RailRiders pitcher Sean Boyle. Rafael Lantigua singled home Keaton Anthony and Donovan Walton to put Lehigh Valley back out in front 5-3.

The RailRiders chipped away at the advantage in the bottom of the seventh. Rodríguez walked, moved to second on a throwing error, and scored on a Pereira base hit to narrow the deficit to one. Pereira was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored in the contest.

Down to their final out, Rodríguez and Yankees #2 Prospect Spencer Jones walked, but Guillo Zuniga closed the door to earn the save.

Beck allowed three runs on six hits over five innings in the no-decision. Boyle (6-6) worked the remaining four frames, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out five in the loss. Rangel (5-2) worked 5.1 frames, giving up three runs on four hits in the win.

The RailRiders continue their series with Lehigh Valley on Saturday at PNC Field. Allan Winans starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Lehigh Valley has yet to announce a starting pitcher. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

