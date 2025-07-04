Big Inning Powers Bisons to 9-6 Win over Rochester

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons scored five runs in the sixth inning, capped off by Joey Loperfido's game-winning two-run double, and defeated the Rochester Red Wings 9-6 at Innovative Field on Independence Day.

Buffalo got the scoring started right out of the gate against Rochester starter Seth Shuman. Michael Stefanic hit a one-out single, advanced to second on a groundout and scored the game's first run on an RBI single by Will Robertson.

Bobby Milacki pitched into the fourth for Buffalo, but a leadoff walk and a stolen base became Rochester's first run on an Andrés Chaparro RBI double, which knocked Milacki out of the game.

Andrew Pinckney and Trey Lipscomb had back-to-back RBI hits against Jacob Barnes later in the inning, with the former's being a double, then C.J. Stubbs scored Pinckney on a sac fly to make it 4-1 Red Wings.

In his third start of the season with the Herd, Milacki gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out four Rochester batters, though.

The Bisons got two runs closer in the top of the fifth. Back-to-back doubles by Christian Bethancourt and Phil Clarke to start the frame led to a run, with the latter advancing to third on an error. With two outs, Stefanic drove in Clarke with an RBI single to center, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

The Red Wings got some insurance in the bottom of the fifth. Barnes issued back-to-back walks to start it off, then José Tena had an opposite-field RBI double to make it 5-3 Rochester. Chaparro then made it 6-3 with an RBI groundout.

The Bisons took the lead back with a five-run sixth. Three straight Buffalo singles to start by Robertson, Riley Tirotta and Yohendrick Pinango led to Rochester's lead being cut down to 6-4 and Shuman being knocked out of the game.

Carlos Romero entered in relief, and Bethancourt greeted him rudely with a first-pitch RBI double to make it a one-run game. Clarke then rolled an infield single to third for a game-tying RBI, knotting it up at six.

Jack Sinclair then came out to pitch with two outs, but a Stefanic walk loaded the bases for Loperfido, who gave the Bisons an 8-6 lead with his two-run double.

After getting the last out in Rochester's half of the fifth, Dillon Tate pitched around a one-out double in the sixth and got the first out in the bottom of the seventh for a scoreless five-out appearance.

Mason Fluharty then came in for his first appearance with the Herd this season, working around a two-out walk to record the last two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Hayden Juenger came in to pitch the eighth for Buffalo. A walk and a hit put runners at the corners with no one out, but Stefanic snagged a Jackson Cluff line drive and doubled off Trey Lipscomb at first for a huge double play. Juenger then struck out Nasim Nuñez to end the threat.

Buffalo got some breathing room in the top of the ninth against Michael Cuevas, as another Stefanic walk and another Loperfido hit led to Tirotta making it 9-6 with an RBI single.

Loperfido had his third straight two-hit game in the win, and he's doubled in each of the last three as well.

Juenger came back out for the ninth and picked up his third save of the season in style, striking out the side.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the fifth game of this six-game set on Saturday at Innovative Field in Rochester at 6:05 p.m. RHP Adam Kloffenstein will take the mound for the Herd. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 5:45 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire.







