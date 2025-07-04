Clippers Head Home After Another Win in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH - The Columbus Clippers are just 1.0 game out of 1st place in the International League after defeating the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday, 3-1.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport (2-1) was masterful, striking out seven batters over 6.0 innings while allowing just one run on four hits to earn his second win with the Clippers. For the second straight night, the Columbus bullpen did not surrender a hit. This time it was Franco Aleman, Nic Enright, and Luis Frías coasting through the game's final 3.0 frames.

The Clippers wasted little time getting out in front with a 1st inning rally. C.J. Kayfus got them on the board with a RBI single. He was then picked off of first base on a play which allowed Christian Cairo to sneak home with another run.

With the score sitting at 2-1 in the 4th inning, Petey Halpin provided a little insurance by smashing his 8th home run of the season over the right field wall.

The Clippers and Mud Hens now relocate to the state capital for a weekend three-game set at Huntington Park.

