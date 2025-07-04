Jacksonville Evens up Series with Charlotte Behind McSweeney Gem

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pair of home runs and a stellar outing from Morgan McSweeney powered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an Independence Day victory over the Charlotte Knights, Friday from VyStar Ballpark, in front of 9,180 fans.

Jacksonville (53-32, 6-4) struck first in the bottom of the fourth. Joe Mack (8) clobbered a solo home run, his sixth in his last eight games, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead over Charlotte (42-43, 6-4).

Leading 1-0 in the seventh, Jacob Berry singled with one out. Bennett Hostetler worked a walk, putting runners at first and second. With two runners on, Jakob Marsee (12) walloped a three-run home run, extending Jacksonville's lead to four.

McSweeney (W, 2-0) was stellar in his second start with Jacksonville. The righty struck out four batters over five scoreless frames, extending his scoreless streak to 11.2 innings.

Jacksonville and Nashville continue their series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Adam Mazur (4-4, 3.47 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Evan McKendry (1-6, 6.60 ERA) will counter for the Knights. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on a giveaway Saturday presented by Miller Electric and Arlington Toyota. The first 2000 fans to enter the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will receive a Nolan Ryan bobblehead.







International League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.