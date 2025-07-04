Red Wings to Play as the White Hots for One Night Only

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are changing their name... for one night only. On Wednesday, August 20, at 6:45 p.m., the Red Wings will take the field as the ROCHESTER WHITE HOTS, honoring one of Rochester's most beloved local traditions, the legendary ZWEIGLE'S White Hot. The one-night-only celebration will include a full rebrand, exclusive merchandise, themed food options, and more, all in tribute to the dish that's been heating up Rochester for over a century.

"There isn't much that is more Rochester than a Zweigle's White Hot," said White Hots General Manager DAN MASON. "There aren't many food items that Rochesterians are more proud of or that are more unique, and celebrated in our city than the White Hot, and we can't wait to take the field as the White Hots!"

THE ORIGIN:

The name change also marks a historic milestone, the 100th anniversary of the White Hot, first created in 1925 by Zweigle's for the Rochester Tribe, the team that would eventually become the Red Wings. Fittingly, Zweigle's factory remains just around the corner from the Red Wings' downtown ballpark, meaning you cannot find a fresher hot dog anywhere in professional baseball than at Innovative Field.

"Zweigle's has been part of Rochester's DNA for over 140 years," said JULIE CAMARDO, CEO of Zweigle's. "To see the White Hot celebrated on the field in this way is a testament to the pride this community has in its food and its baseball team."

For those not from Rochester, a White Hot is a white-hot dog made from a blend of pork, beef, and veal, stuffed into a natural pork casing, and bursting with bold flavor. Recognized as one of America's 8 Best Boardwalk Foods, it's as Rochester as garbage plates and lake-effect snow.

HATS AND JERSEYS:

To commemorate the occasion, the Red Wings unveiled special edition jerseys and caps, designed by Brandiose. Featuring a sleek black base with ketchup (red) and mustard (yellow) flame piping, the jerseys proudly display the Rochester White Hots wordmark across the chest in the same font as Zweigle's renowned packaging. The White Hots Cap logo is placed on the left sleeve of the jersey, which has white sleeves. The caps, also black, feature an intense, flaming, grill-marked White Hot, a sizzling tribute to the city's food scene.

MERCHANDISE:

Merchandise, including on-field fitted caps, replica jerseys, T-shirts, sweatshirts, adjustable and flex-fit hats, is available now at ShopRedWings.com and the Innovative Field Team Store (open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

Fans who purchase White Hots merchandise before August 20 will receive a $2 coupon toward tickets for White Hots Night. Additionally, fans who share their merch on social media using #WhiteHots will be entered to win a White Hots Prize Pack, including four premium tickets to the White Hots Night game, a White Hots cap, and a team-signed White Hots jersey.

WHITE HOTS NIGHT - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20:

White Hots Night promises a full-flavored experience both on and off the field:

Pre-game Happy Hour presented by Genesee Beer - $2 beers, live music, and tailgate games near Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar.

On-Field Promotions - Including a White Hots toppings relay race, White Hots trivia, and bobbing for White Hots.

Each concession stand will also offer unique White Hots-themed dishes:

Black Angus - White Hot Chicken French

Zweigle's White Hot dog, Chicken French on a roll covered in meat hot sauce

Spikes' BBQ - White Hot Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese, Zweigle's White Hot dog, and meat hot sauce

Pop n' Hots & Home Plate - Zweigle's Skinless White Hot

Mama Mittsy's - Pizza Dog

Zweigle's White Hot Dog, topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, wrapped in pizza dough

Ice Cream Plus - White Hot Corn Dog

Zweigle's White hot dipped in batter and deep fried

Red Wings Roast Beef - White Hot Mashed Potatoes

Bowl of mashed potatoes topped with Zweigle's White Hot and meat hot sauce

Home Plate - White Hot Plate

Two Zweigle's White Hots, meat hot sauce, diced onions, home fries & mac salad

Batter Up - Loaded White Hot Fries

Fries topped with Zweigle's White Hot and chili

'Sup Dog - Pop Open White Hot

Tickets for White Hots Night on Wednesday, August 20, are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com, at the Innovative Field Box Office, or by calling (585) 423-WING (9464). Use promo code WhiteHots online to save $2 off each ticket, valid only for the August 20 game.







International League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.