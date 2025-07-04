Seymour's Two Homers Sink Tides on Independence Day

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (33-49, 3-6) fell 9-1 to the Durham Bulls (52-32, 7-2) on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Bob Seymour (3-for-5, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI) mashed his 20th and 21st home runs of the season, taking the International League lead in homers, passing Carlos Pérez of the Iowa Cubs. He is now tied for second with the most homers across all full-season levels of minor league baseball. Seymour launched a grand slam in the fifth inning to blow the game open, making it a 7-0 game. He would homer again in the bottom of the eighth for his third extra base hit of the game. His double in the third hit off the right center wall, barley missing out on a potential three home run game.

Dylan Beavers (2-for-4, HR, RBI) hit his tenth homer of the season in the top of the eighth inning to put the Tides on the board and count as Norfolk's only run of the contest. Jeremiah Jackson (2-for-4, 2B) collected his 13th multi-hit performance in his 25th career Triple-A game. Jackson leads the International League in hits (39), total bases (73) since his promotion on June 3.

The Tides and the Bulls will face off again tomorrow at 6:35 PM from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. RHP Cameron Weston (2-5, 4.71) will go for Norfolk, opposite RHP Joe Boyle (6-4, 1.85) and Durham.







