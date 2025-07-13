Basallo Homers Again As Tides Split Series In Jacksonville

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Norfolk Tides (7-9, 37-52) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (9-8, 56-36) 7-2 on Sunday afternoon from VyStar Ballpark, splitting the current series 3-3 and now trailing the season series 5-6.

Samuel Basallo went 2-for-5 with a double, home run, and four RBI. He had a crucial two-RBI double in the third inning to knot the game up at two and then delivered his 19th long ball on the year with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. In eleven games vs. the Jumbo Shrimp, Basallo has 12 hits, 10 extra-base hits, six home runs, and 17 RBI.

TT Bowens went 1-for-3 with a 436-foot go-ahead home run in the fourth inning, giving Norfolk a 3-2 lead. That is the fourth furthest homer by a Tide this season, and the fourth furthest home run hit at VyStar Ballpark this year. Dylan Beavers (2-for-4, R), Jeremiah Jackson (2-for-5, 2B, R), and Vimael Machín (2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R) all provided multi-hit efforts, as well.

Roansy Contreras (6-2, 3.82) delivered yet another dominant start. He went 5.0 innings and allowed two runs (2 ER) on six hits, one home run, and two walks with three strikeouts. He has not allowed more than three runs in an outing since May 14 vs. Jacksonville, 10 appearances ago.

The Tides will enter the All-Star break with a record of 37-52 overall and a second half record of 7-9. Their next game will be Friday, July 18 from Harbor Park vs. the Syracuse Mets in the start of a three-game series.







International League Stories from July 13, 2025

