Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 13 vs. Worcester

July 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (5-12, 46-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (7-10, 34-55)

Sunday, July 13, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Kyle Harrison (1-2, 7.62) vs. RHP Cade Cavalli (3-3, 6.25)

WALK-OFF WIN(G)ERS: The Red Wings took on the WooSox under the lights for game five of the series on Saturday, and secured a dramatic 6-4 victory on a walk-off blast from 3B YOHANDY MORALES, which capped off a combined six-run ninth inning from both sides...RF NICK SCHNELL drilled two doubles, 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO crushed a solo homer, and 2B TREY LIPSCOMB delivered a two-RBI double to ignite the offense in the win...Rochester looks to secure a series victory in the final game before the All-Star break this afternoon, sending RHP CADE CAVALLI to the mound against WooSox southpaw Kyle Harrison...

The victory marked the Red Wings sixth walk-off win of the season, and second game-winning homer (Nick Schnell, 5/31 vs. COL)...dating back to the beginning of 2023, Rochester is tied with Double-A Tulsa (LAD) for the most walk-off victories in Minor League Baseball (26).

MOR(ALES) LIFE: 3B YOHANDY MORALES collected his first career walk-off homer, a three-run shot that was his fifth of the season with the Red Wings...the University of Miami (FL) product has now hit four home runs through 10 games in July, tied for sixth-most in the International League...playing in both Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, the 2023 Nationals draft pick has notched a career-high nine home runs this season...

Morales' homer last night came off the bat at 107.6 MPH, the fifth-hardest walk-off homer in the International League this season... NICK SCHNELL'S game-winning home run on 5/31 came off the bat at 113.2 MPH, the highest EV on a walk-off homer in Triple-A and MLB in 2025.

SCHNELL YA!: RF NICK SCHNELL blasted a pair of doubles, his seventh and eighth of the season, and scored a run in last night's contest...since the second half of the season started on June 24th, the Indiana native is ranked among the top five in the International League in XBH (T-1st, 11), total bases (T-5th, 40), runs (T-5th, 14) and stolen bases (T-5th, 7)...in the last 15 games, Schnell is batting .345 (19-for-55) with five home runs, six doubles, and 12 RBI.

C(RISP) HITTING: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB gave the Wings their first two runs of the game with a two-run, two-out double in the fourth inning of last night's game...the Tennessee product's hit came with runners on second and third...with RISP this season, Lipscomb ranks second on the team (min. 50 AB) with a .318 (21-for-66) batting average while adding 23 RBI (T-3rd).

KONNOR WITH A K: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON came on for the Red Wings to begin the eighth inning and extended his scoreless streak to 11 games dating back to 6/14...after allowing a leadoff single, the former third round pick induced two straight flyouts before being replaced by RHP JOAN ADON, who struck out a batter to end the inning...over the course of his scoreless streak, Pilkington leads all International League relievers (min. 10.0 IP) with a .105 batting average against, and ranks third with a 0.73 WHIP...

Pilkington is the second Red Wing to log double digit scoreless appearances this season (Jack Sinclair 12, 5/26-6/25).

HOT OUT THE OVEN: PH DARREN BAKER came off the bench to bat in the bottom of the ninth of Saturday's game...the California native beat out a ground ball to shortstop for an infield hit, sparking the Red Wings walk-off rally...in his professional career, Baker is batting .462 (6-for-13) as a pinch-hitter...

This season, the California native is batting .333 in the ninth inning while reaching base in 45.5% of his plate appearances (.455 OBP).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2019: On this day in 2019, the Rochester Red Wings beat Lehigh Valley on a walk-off from SS NICK GORDON ...with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a tied contest, 2B DREW MAGGI sent a base hit to left field for Rochester's first baserunner of the inning...in the next at-bat, Gordon sent a line drive down the left field line that Maggi went first to third on...however, the left fielder was slow to get the ball in, allowing Maggi to take off for home and score the game-winning run.







