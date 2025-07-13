Bats Ride High into All-Star Break with 7-2 Victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Louisville Bats went into the All-Star Break on a high note, snapping a three-game losing streak by defeating the Columbus Clippers, 7-2, to earn a series split on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. Solid pitching kept the Bats in control, and the offensive trio of Francisco Urbaez, Will Banfield and Blake Dunn came through at the plate.

Early on, a pitcher's duel ensued with each team managing just one hit through the opening three frames. While both starters issued several free passes, neither offense capitalized. The question became, who would blink first?

Evidently, in the top of the fourth inning, that question was answered as the Bats strung together four two-out singles off Aaron Davenport (L, 2-3) to get on the board. Banfield came up with the bases loaded and slapped a line drive into left, bringing Rece Hinds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand home. Dunn followed suit with a single of his own, plating Levi Jordan to put Louisville up 3-0.

With some run support to work with, Carson Spiers returned for the fourth inning. After plunking the leadoff hitter, Spiers bounced back with two quick outs before Louisville turned to its bullpen. In 3.2 innings, Spiers surrendered just one hit while fanning five before passing the ball to Reiver Sanmartin. Sanmartin needed just one pitch to finish the job, getting a groundout to wrap up the fourth.

Sanmartin returned for the fifth and got the first two outs before running into trouble. While the Bats utilized four-straight singles to rack up three runs, Columbus needed just two big swings to make it a one-run game. Petey Halpin put the Clippers on the board with a drive to straightaway center, and Jhonkensy Noel followed suit, going back-to-back with an absolute missile to left center. A 116.9 mph, 449-foot blast from Noel shrunk Louisville's lead, 3-2.

When the Bats returned to the plate, they wasted no time extending their lead. Back-to-back walks kicked off the frame, as Trevor Stephan struggled to find the strike zone. When he finally did, Louisville took advantage. Dunn found the outfield grass, bringing in a run with a single and one pitch later, Urbaez blew the game wide open by launching a three-run homer over the left field wall, his third of the season, to give the Bats a 7-2 advantage.

With Louisville holding a five-run advantage, Jose Franco (W, 2-1) took over on the bump, maintaining that lead. A leadoff single was quickly erased as the runner was doubled up on a soft line drive to Jordan, and a groundout capped off the quick inning. Franco returned for the seventh and kept rolling, needing just eight pitches to sit Columbus down in order. He would earn the win in his first Triple-A relief outing.

The Clippers threatened in the following frame, as a two-out walk followed by a double put runners on second and third. However, Connor Phillips prevented Columbus from converting, though, escaping the inning unscathed.

Luis Mey came in for the ninth and made quick work of the Clippers, fanning two batters to finish the 7-2 victory.

Urbaez's three-run dinger led the offensive charge for the Bats, supplemented by Banfield and Dunn, who both chipped in a pair of RBI. Getting on base three times, Dunn's impressive on-base streak extended to 33 games.

The Bats (40-53, 8-10 second half) return home Friday after the All-Star Break for a three-game slate against the St. Paul Saints (42-48, 9-8 second half). First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







