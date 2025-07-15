Bats to Host Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 20

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are proud to announce that this Sunday, July 20 will be Military Appreciation Day at Louisville Slugger Field as the Bats host the St. Paul Saints. The afternoon will feature a variety of ceremonies to honor the United States Armed Forces, and those who have served our country.

Active and former military members will have the opportunity to show a valid military ID at any Louisville Slugger Field box office ticket window and receive free tickets to Sunday afternoon's game for themselves and their immediate family members. Gates will open at 12 p.m., with first pitch between the Bats and Saints scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

The Bats will take the field in special camouflage caps and their dazzling stars and stripes jerseys, worn previously this season on July 3rd as Louisville celebrated Independence Day Eve in front of 8,540 fans at the ballpark.

The day's festivities will feature patriotic displays on videoboards around the ballpark and commemorative words from Fort Knox to honor the United States Army's 250th birthday that will be read during the game. A presentation of colors will be held ahead of the singing of the national anthem, as well as a swear-in ceremony that will feature approximately 20 recruiters and 30 soldiers with their families. More information regarding Military Appreciation Day will be unveiled soon.

