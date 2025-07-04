Storm Chasers Drop Third Straight to I-Cubs
July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their third straight game in Friday night's 7-2 loss, in front of a sellout crowd at Werner Park on Independence Day.
Right-hander John Gant started the game and fired 5.0 scoreless frames with 1-2-3 innings in the 2nd and 3rd. Gant struck out just one batter, though he induced 3 double plays, facing just 19 batters through 5.0 innings.
After 3.5 innings of scoreless baseball, Dairon Blanco put Omaha on the board in the 4th with a solo home run for a 1-0 advantage.
In the 6th inning, Stephen Nogosek followed Gant and Iowa took a 2-1 lead on a 2-run home run. Nogosek was chased from the game with just one out in the 6th, Jonathan Bowlan relieving him and inheriting two of Nogosek's base runners. Iowa extended its lead to 4-1 after a 2 RBI double scored the inherited runners, and Nogosek was charged with 4 runs over just 0.1 innings of work.
In the bottom half of the 6th, Carter Jensen shrunk the deficit to 4-2 with his first hit and home run at Werner Park, a solo shot that flew 438 feet to center field.
Bowlan returned to the mound in the 7th inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame, retiring his final 5 batters of the game. In the 8th, Evan Sisk followed Bowlan with another 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts, the pair combining to retire 8 Cubs in a row.
Beck Way relieved Sisk in the 9th, making his Werner Park debut. Iowa jumped ahead, taking a 7-2 lead on a wild pitch and 2-run home run. In the bottom half of the frame the Chasers were retired in order and the 7-2 score held to be finals.
Omaha returns to action on Saturday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Thomas Hatch is scheduled to pitch.
