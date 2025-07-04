July 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

July 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (43-40, 4-5) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (34-49, 3-6)

Friday, July 4 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Chris Kachmar (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP John Gant (1-2, 7.96)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fourth of a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight...the two teams played the first three games of the series in Des Moines and play the final three in Omaha...right-hander Chris Kachmar is slated to come up from Double-A Knoxville and start for Iowa vs. right-hander John Gant.

FIREWORKS!: The I-Cubs offense exploded yesterday as they defeated Omaha 12-3 last night... Kevin Alcántara and Hayden Cantrelle each tallied three hits and Owen Caissie hit two home runs... Jonathon Long, Carlos Pérez and Alcántara also homered...Connor Noland earned his eighth win as he worked 5.2 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Last night, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...in his last 27 games, Pérez has hit 13 homers and has 30 RBI, both lead the International League during that span...Carlos ranks among IL leaders in home runs (T-1st), extra-base hits (2nd, 37), RBI (T-6th, 54) and total bases (9th, 132).

VS. OMAHA: This marks the third series Omaha and Iowa have played this season and first since June 3-8 at Werner Park...the I-Cubs have gone 8-4 vs. the Storm Chasers this season, including a four-game win streak from June 4-6.

FUTURE: Last night, Owen Caissie tallied his first multi-homer game of the season and first since Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul...on Monday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game and Iowa Cubs outfielder was selected for the second straight year...Caissie, the Cubs No. 1 prospect and No. 42 in all of baseball (MLB.com) is slashing .262/.373/.520 (65-for-248) in 67 games this season...his 34 extra-base hits rank tied for third-most in the International League, four behind leader Bob Seymour of Durham.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ETHAN!: Today, Iowa Cubs right-hander pitcher Ethan Roberts celebrates his 28th birthday...Ethan has gone 1-3 with a 3.00 ERA (7 ER in 21.0 IP) in 19 games with Iowa this year...he shares this date of birth with Hall-of-Famer Mickey Welsh and two-time All-Star Vinny Castilla ...in addition, he shares a birthday with Musician Post Malone and Reality star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

WICKS TO THE SHOW:

The Chicago Cubs announced today they recalled left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks from Iowa...Wicks has gone 1-3 with a 4.06 ERA (20 ER in 44.1 IP) and 46 strikeouts in 12 appearances (11 starts)...Wicks was selected in the first round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arkansas by the Chicago Cubs.

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara tallied his sixth consecutive multi-hit game, which is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Chris Dominguez did it in seven straight games from June 28-July 4 2017...The Jaguar has also scored a run and has an RBI in six straight contests...in 21 games since June 6, Kevin is slashing .372/.424/.628 (29-for-78) with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Christian Franklin went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI on Sunday...it marked his second four-hit game of the season and he is one of two I-Cubs to have at least two such games this year (Jonathon Long)...Franklin has reached base in 13 straight games, batting .377 (20-for-53) with two doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 25 games and has tallied eight multi-hit efforts...he is batting .312 (29-for-93) with 10 doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .331), hits (2nd, 89) and total bases (T-4th, 134).







