Bisons Return Friday with 'Giant' Weekend Homestand Filled with Great Events

July 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

After a two-week break from baseball in Downtown Buffalo, the Buffalo Bisons return to Sahlen Field this Friday with a 'giant' weekend homestand against the Omaha Storm Chasers that features some of the (literally) biggest summer events of the season. A Christmas in July Honda fridaynightbash! with a Snow Globe Giveaway, Vintage Movie Night with 'The Natural'-inspired Jerseys and Princess Day at the ballpark all await Bisons fans as they to return to Sahlen Field this weekend.

And leading off the homestand is maybe the biggest promotion of the season, as the 8-foot, 1,200-pound ' World's Most Autographed Baseball'from Minor League Baseball rolls up to the ballpark to start this week's Honda fridaynightbash! The baseball can be signed by all fans starting when gates open at 5:00 p.m. and one lucky fan will win a $250 gift card, courtesy of Rawlings. Just another reason to get to the ballpark early Friday with the Snow Globe Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St (5 p.m.), presented by Rich's Catering & Special Events, and the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour.

'Pick us out a winner, Bobby' -The Bisons Vintage Movie Night game on Saturday (6:35 p.m.), presented by Cellino Law, will feature team jerseys inspired by the iconic baseball film, The Natural. Along with in-game tributes, including a game-used broken bat giveaway every inning, fans can stay for a postgame screening of The Natural.

Then Sunday's Princess Day at the Ballpark, presented by Northwest Bank, will feature a dozen of our favorite characters from Wonderland Character Entertainment to meet and get pictures taken with. Fans will also want to check out the pregame Princess Brunch (11 a.m. - 12 p.m.) in the Consumer's Pub at the Park as well, which includes sing-a-longs, story time and more to go along with the All-You-Can-Eat buffet (call 716-846-2100 for reservations).

TICKETS: Tickets for all games are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, July 18 vs. Omaha (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.)

- Christmas in July & Snow Globe Giveaway, presented Rich's Catering & Special Events. Giveaway available to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. Kids can also meet Santa during the game on the Club Level.

- The World's Most Autographed Baseball with Minor League Baseball. Fans can sign the ball free of charge starting at 5:00 p.m. when the ballpark gates open. All fans in line by 7:00 p.m. will be given the chance to sign the ball. First 100 fans in attendance will receive a promotional baseball, courtesy of Rawlings, and one participant will be randomly selected to win a $250 Rawlings gift card.

- Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 vs. Omaha (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:30 p.m.)

- Vintage Movie Night, presented by Cellino Law. Bisons players will wear themed caps and jerseys, inspired by the iconic baseball film, The Natural. Several in-game tributes to the movie, including a lucky seat game-used broken bat giveaway each inning of the game.

- Postgame Screening of The Natural on the Bisons scoreboard. Movie concessions will be available for purchase.

- Labatt-urday Night: Fans can enjoy $4 Labatt's Blue & Blue Light from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Special in-game prizes from Labatt's and fans have the chance to win 'Beer for a Year' if a Bisons player hits a home run off the inflatable Labatt beer can in right field.

Sunday, July 20 vs. Omaha (1:05 p.m. | 12:00 p.m.)

- Princess Day at the Ballpark, presented by Northwest Bank. Fans can meet and get their pictures taken with 12 Princesses/Characters from Wonderland Character Entertainment.

- Princess Day Brunch in the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Fans with game tickets can purchase the all-you-can-eat buffet and enjoy sing-a-longs, story time and more with select princesses. (Restaurant reservations can be made at Bisons.com | 716-846-2100)

-Funday Sunday, presented by WNY Immediate Care. Pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet when gates open and special activities for kids all game long.

-Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







