Redbirds Come Back from Seven Runs Down, Drop Game in Ninth

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 9-8 loss on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Down 8-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Memphis rallied for seven runs in the frame to tie the game. Right fielder Michael Siani smacked a two-run single to bring the tying run to the plate. A batter later, left fielder Matt Koperniak drilled a triple off the top of the right-center field wall. Center fielder Nathan Church followed with a hustle infield single to tie the game. The Redbirds rallied against two Nashville pitchers, both entered the game with a season ERA under 2.00.

Church reached safely four times in five plate appearances with two walks and two singles. The left-handed hitter scored a run, drove in a run and earned an outfield assist to end the four-run top of the sixth inning.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed four runs on two hits, walked four and struck out six in 4.2 innings pitched. After striking out the first two batters of the fifth inning, Mathews allowed the next three to reach and was taken out of the game. All three runs scored.

Chris Roycroft (1-1) allowed a solo home run in the top of the ninth and was given the loss. The right-handed pitcher struck out two in 2.0 innings pitched and rolled a double play to escape the top of the eighth.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 6 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

