Redbirds Come Back from Seven Runs Down, Drop Game in Ninth
July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a nine-game homestand and six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with a 9-8 loss on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.
Down 8-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, Memphis rallied for seven runs in the frame to tie the game. Right fielder Michael Siani smacked a two-run single to bring the tying run to the plate. A batter later, left fielder Matt Koperniak drilled a triple off the top of the right-center field wall. Center fielder Nathan Church followed with a hustle infield single to tie the game. The Redbirds rallied against two Nashville pitchers, both entered the game with a season ERA under 2.00.
Church reached safely four times in five plate appearances with two walks and two singles. The left-handed hitter scored a run, drove in a run and earned an outfield assist to end the four-run top of the sixth inning.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed four runs on two hits, walked four and struck out six in 4.2 innings pitched. After striking out the first two batters of the fifth inning, Mathews allowed the next three to reach and was taken out of the game. All three runs scored.
Chris Roycroft (1-1) allowed a solo home run in the top of the ninth and was given the loss. The right-handed pitcher struck out two in 2.0 innings pitched and rolled a double play to escape the top of the eighth.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 6 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from July 5, 2025
- Chasers Beat Cubs Behind Quality Start from Hatch - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Come Back from Seven Runs Down, Drop Game in Ninth - Memphis Redbirds
- McKendry and Company Silence the Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Pereira, RailRiders Boom over Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers' Win Streak Ends at Three in 3-1 Loss to St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte to Even the Series - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Fall to Bats' Ninth-Inning Comeback - Indianapolis Indians
- Caisse Hits Two Homers in Iowa's Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Three-Hit Stripers in 3-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Fight Back in Ninth, Rally for 3-1 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Late Hens Rally Gives Toledo Gritty Saturday Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Multi-Hit Games for Weston Wilson and Justin Crawford Not Enough as 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Errors Too Much for Bisons to Overcome against Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Win Tug-Of-War over Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Top Bulls 4-3 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Stays Hot with 3-1 Win over Worcester on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Packed Park for Historic Saturday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Zavala Homers, WooSox Fall 3-1 in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Extra Innings Contest Goes In Tides Favor - Norfolk Tides
- July 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 5 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Come Back from Seven Runs Down, Drop Game in Ninth
- Memphis Drops Fourth of July Game against Nashville
- Crooks Late Grand Slam Powers Memphis over Nashville
- Redbirds Unable to Record Run-Scoring Hit with RISP, Lose to Sounds
- Organist Jeremy Boyer Returns to AutoZone Park July 4-5