Late Hens Rally Gives Toledo Gritty Saturday Win
July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers on Saturday night at Huntington Park, rallying late to secure a gritty 2-1 win in a defensive and pitching battle.
Troy Melton took the mound for T-Town, entering the night 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA. Columbus countered with Parker Messick, who came in at 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA.
Both teams showcased strong pitching and defense as the game remained scoreless through six innings. The Mud Hens collected singles from Justyn-Henry Malloy (1st), Hao-Yu Lee (3rd), and Manuel Margot (5th), but were unable to convert any into runs. Meanwhile, Columbus managed just one hit through five.
Melton delivered an outstanding outing, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings with 2 hits, no walks, and 7 strikeouts. Tyler Owens entered in relief in the seventh inning.
With the score still tied at 0-0, Matt Seelinger came on to pitch the eighth but surrendered a solo home run to Milan Tolentino, giving Columbus a 1-0 lead and breaking the scoreless tie.
Toledo quickly responded in the top of the ninth. Andy Ibáñez led off with a triple - the Hens' first runner in scoring position all game. Malloy followed with an RBI double to drive in Ibáñez and tie the game at one. A wild pitch advanced Malloy to third, and Brewer Hicklen brought him home with a sacrifice fly to give Toledo a 2-1 lead.
The Hens' pitching and defense held strong in the bottom of the ninth, retiring the side in order to lock in the gritty victory.
Notables:
Troy Melton: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K
Andy Ibáñez: 1 R, 1 H (.241 AVG)
Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1 R, 2 H, 1 RBI (.318 AVG)
Brewer Hicklen: 1 RBI (.219 AVG)
Toledo will close out the series Sunday afternoon in Columbus. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.
International League Stories from July 5, 2025
- McKendry and Company Silence the Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Pereira, RailRiders Boom over Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers' Win Streak Ends at Three in 3-1 Loss to St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte to Even the Series - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Fall to Bats' Ninth-Inning Comeback - Indianapolis Indians
- Caisse Hits Two Homers in Iowa's Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Three-Hit Stripers in 3-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Fight Back in Ninth, Rally for 3-1 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Late Hens Rally Gives Toledo Gritty Saturday Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Multi-Hit Games for Weston Wilson and Justin Crawford Not Enough as 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Errors Too Much for Bisons to Overcome against Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Win Tug-Of-War over Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Top Bulls 4-3 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Stays Hot with 3-1 Win over Worcester on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Packed Park for Historic Saturday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Zavala Homers, WooSox Fall 3-1 in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Extra Innings Contest Goes In Tides Favor - Norfolk Tides
- July 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 5 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.