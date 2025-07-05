Saints Three-Hit Stripers in 3-1 Victory

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints probably feel like they should have won the first four games of the series, carrying late leads in all of them, but unable to hang on. They had no such issue on Saturday night at Coolray Field as four pitchers combined to allow just three hits in a 3-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers.

Randy Dobnak got the start for the Saints and looked like he might struggle. He walked the first two hitters he faced. With one out an RBI single to right-center by Jonathan Ornelas gave the Stripers a 1-0 lead. After that, however, Dobnak settled down. Over the next 4.0 innings he allowed just two base runners, a leadoff single to Jarred Kelenic in the third, who was erased on a caught stealing, and a two-out hit by pitch in the fourth. Dobnak went 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out one.

An error by the Stripers proved costly in the fifth and led to three runs. Austin Martin led off by reaching on a two base throwing error from third baseman David Fletcher. With two outs Edouard Julien gave the Saints a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer to center, his seventh of the season. Jonah Bride followed with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI double to left by Carson McCusker making it 3-1. McCusker finished the night 3-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

José Ureña pitched a scoreless sixth and with one out in the seventh walked José Devers before coming out of the game for Michael Tonkin. He hit the first batter he faced putting runners at first and second. Tonkin got a ground out and fly out to end the inning. Ureña went 1.1 hitless, scoreless innings walking two and striking out one while Tonkin went 1.2 shutout innings allowing a hit and striking out one.

Anthony Misiewicz slammed the door in the ninth retiring the side in order on just nine pitches to pick up his eighth save of the season.

The same two teams meet in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field at 12:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Connor Gillispie (3-0, 4.91) to the mound against Stripers RHP Davis Daniel (4-7, 3.82). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







