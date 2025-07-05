Multi-Hit Games for Weston Wilson and Justin Crawford Not Enough as 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-32, 6-4) could not contain the bats of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (45-37, 7-3), as they watched Everson Pereira hit for the 5th cycle in RailRiders history in a 16-6 loss on Saturday night at PNC field.

The RailRiders got to work straight away, plating two in the first inning on a TJ Rumfield single and two more in the second on a Pereira base hit.

Five came across for the RailRiders in the third. Jesús Rodriguez drove in two with a double and Spencer Jones followed with a sac fly. Pereira collected an RBI double and then scored on a Rumfield single to make it 9-0.

Pereira slugged a two-run homer in the fifth and Duke Ellis added a two-run double later in the frame to stretch the lead to 13-0.

The 'Pigs broke the shutout bid with three runs in the sixth. Weston Wilson drove in Rodolfo Castro with a base hit and Gabriel Rincones Jr. then doubled home Justin Crawford. A Donovan Walton sac fly brought in Wilson.

Scranton answered with another Pereira homer, this one a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to make it 14-3.

Pereira completed his cycle in the eighth with a triple off position player pitching Nick Dunn. He scored on a groundout before Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo homer, making it 16-3.

A Garrett Stubbs two-run single and Walton RBI single got the 'Pigs three runs in the ninth, moving the final line to 16-6.

Alan Winans (8-0) got the win for the RailRiders, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings on six hits and two walks, failing to record a strikeout.

Adonis Medina (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs (two earned) in two innings on five walks and three hits, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders wrap up their series on Sunday, July 6th with first pitch at 1:05 at PNC Field. The 'Pigs have yet to announce a starter while the RailRiders go Erick Leal (3-7, 6.54)

