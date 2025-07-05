Packed Park for Historic Saturday Night
July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On Saturday Night at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers took center stage in the Arena District as nearly 10,000 fans packed the ballpark to see the Clippers drop a close one to Toledo, 2-1. Fans got to be part of history by signing the World's Most Autographed Baseball prior to the game.
The two teams treated the fans in attendance to an amazing exhibition of pitching. The game was scoreless through 7.0 innings with a total of just six hits between the two teams.
Columbus starting pitcher Parker Messick was very impressive, striking out nine batters in 7.0 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits.
The tie was finally broken when Clippers home run leader Milan Tolentino hit a solo shot to left field with one out in the bottom of the 8th, giving the Clippers a temporary 1-0 lead. It was his 14th homer of the season.
Unfortunately the lead didn't last. Toledo scraped together two runs in the 9th.
Columbus falls to 6-5 in the 2025 "Second Half".
The series against Toledo wraps up Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. Sunday is Family Day at Huntington Park, with special ticket packages for the entire family. The first 500 children will receive a free victory bell! Kids of all ages are invited to run the bases on the field following the game.
