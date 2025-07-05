Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 5 vs. Buffalo

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (5-5, 35-48) vs. Rochester Red Wings (1-8, 28-53)

Saturday - 6:55 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Adam Kloffenstein (1-2, 4.46) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-6, 4.48)

JULY 4TH FIREWORKS FIZZLE: The Red Wings opened their Friday, Fourth of July matchup looking to notch another win against the Bisons, but came up short in a 9-6 loss...2B JOSÉ TENA ripped an RBI double and reached base three times, while DH NICK SCHNELL delivered a pair of singles with a run scored...LF TREY LIPSCOMB added two singles of his own and an RBI in the loss...the Red Wings will look to get back into the win column in game five of the series tomorrow night, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against the Bisons' RHP Adam Kloffenstein.

RED, WHITE, AND SCHNELL: DH NICK SCHNELL finished 2-for-4 last night with two hard-hit singles, two stolen bases, and a run scored...this performance marks his third consecutive game with a multi-hit effort, and he's now batting .412 with 3 XBH and 6 RBI in the month of July...batting fifth this season, the Indiana native is slashing .300/.317/.700 with a 1.017 OPS, five home runs, a double, and 12 RBI.

Since the second half of the season began on 6/24, both Schnell and 2B JOSÉ TENA are tied for third in the International League with five stolen bases each.

OH JOSÉ CAN YOU SEE: 2B JOSÉ TENA reached base three times last night, recording an RBI double in the fifth inning and drawing two walks...this marks the third time in 13 games this season that Tena has reached base safely at least three times...so far this season with Rochester, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .280 (14-50) with a .400 OBP, while also picking up five steals.

GRISS AND GRIND: In his 2.0 innings pitched last night, RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR. shut down the Buffalo lineup...the Futures Game nominee allowed just one hit to the Bisons, without walking a batter and striking out two...this was the third time this season the Red Wings called on Grissom Jr. to pitch at least 2.0 innings this season.

INDEPENDENCE TREY: LF TREY LIPSCOMB turned in a 2-for-4 effort, recording two base knocks and an RBI in the loss...this season in Friday games, the Tennessee product boasts a .341/.431/.409 slash line with a .840 OPS, including three doubles, seven walks, and five RBI...Lipscomb ranks top three among all active Red Wings in XBH (14) and doubles (10).

U.S. UNION JACK: RHP JACK SINCLAIR was called on to get the final out of the sixth inning in Friday's game...the Florida native ended the inning with a strikeout to strand a runner on third base...Sinclair is tied for the lead in the IL with 34 appearances on the mound this season, boasting 9.36 K/9 so far this season.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY... 2013: On this day in 2013, the Red Wings defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 1-0 on a walk-off single from DH JEFF CLEMENT in the 10th inning...2B JAMES BERESFORD led off the bottom of the tenth with a single to short, and CF ANTOAN RICHARDSON followed with a sacrifice bunt...after C CHRIS HERRMANN was intentionally walked, Clement singled to center, scoring Beresford for the win...three Red Wings pitchers combined to toss 10.0 innings of scoreless ball, striking out 10 while only allowing five hits.







