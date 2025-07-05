Chasers Beat Cubs Behind Quality Start from Hatch

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers snapped their 3-game losing streak with Saturday night's 8-4 win over the Iowa Cubs.

Thomas Hatch made his 15th start with Omaha on Saturday night and began with a 1-2-3 1st inning. In the 2nd, Iowa took a 1-0 lead on a solo home run. The homer was the only hit Hatch allowed all night, working his team-leading 5th quality start of the season, with 7.0 innings of 1-run ball. The righty allowed a season-low 1 hit and struck out 5, firng four 1-2-3 innings. Between the 2nd and 5th frames, Hatch retired 10 Cubs in a row with a pair of 1-2-3 innings.

Omaha tied Iowa at 1-1 in the 3rd after Tyler Gentry led off with a single and Nick Pratto followed with an RBI double.

In the bottom of the 5th, the Storm Chasers took a 2-1 lead after Carter Jensen doubled and Gentry walked, Peyton Wilson following with an RBI single to score Jensen.

Omaha extended its lead in the 6th with a Cam Devanney solo home run, his team-leading 18th homer of the year. Dairon Blanco added a single and followed with a stolen base, then Jensen walked, and pulled off a double steal with Blanco. Wilson connected on a double to score Jensen and Blanco, then Pratto doubled Wilson in for a four-run inning and a 6-1 score further in favor of the Storm Chasers.

Michael Fulmer followed Hatch in the 8th and Iowa shrunk the deficit to 6-3 with a 2 RBI double.

Omaha added more runs to its lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the 8th after Blanco walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and was doubled home by Jensen. Gentry added a single to advance Jensen to third, who scored on a sacrifice fly from Peyton Wilson to secure a 5-run lead for the Storm Chasers.

In the 9th, Andrew Hoffmann came in to finish the game and allowed a solo home run for an 8-4 score, though he retired the next 3 Cubs in order to secure the win.

Omaha returns to action on Sunday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander Justin Dunn is scheduled to pitch.







