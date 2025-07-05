Errors Too Much for Bisons to Overcome against Rochester

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Rochester, N.Y. - Five errors were too much for the Buffalo Bisons to overcome in their 8-5 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night at Innovative Field.

The Bisons opened up the scoring right away off a Michael Stefanic lead-off home run which gave the team an early 1-0 lead. Following that a hit by pitch and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Buffalo, but they were unable to bring any more runs home in the inning.

Rochester was able to answer in the bottom of the second, following a walk and a Buffalo error Robert Hassell III hit an RBI single, another run came in off another Bisons error which made it 2-1 Red Wings.

However, it did not take long for Buffalo to answer back. Jonatan Clase led off the third with a single, then stole second and scored off an Alan Roden RBI single to tie it at two.

In the bottom of the third the Red Wings were able to untie it in line of a Nick Schnell solo home run. But a pair of solo home runs off the bat of Josh Rivera and Orelvis Martinez in the fourth and fifth inning gave Buffalo a 4-3 lead. Rochester responded back to that with another solo home run off the bat of Jose Tena and they were tied back up.

Bisons starter RHP Adam Kloffenstein pitched five innings and struck out five Red Wing batters, and he allowed just two earned runs. It was his third straight start allowing less than three earned runs. He was relieved by Devereaux Harrison who made his Triple-A debut.

The Bisons regained the lead in the top of seventh due to back to back doubles coming from Rainer Nunez and then Ali Sanchez which scored Nunez and made it 6-5 Buffalo.

Harrison threw a clean sixth inning for the Herd but ran into some trouble in the seventh, as Tena picked up his second RBI of the game off a double that scored Yohandy Morales and tied the game. Then the Bisons fifth error of the game resulted in Rochester taking a 6-5 lead. They would tally for two more runs in the eighth after three straight bunts put runners on second and third and Morales singled them both home.

Despite the loss, Sanchez and Roden both had multi-hit games for the Herd and both picked up RBIs. It was Sanchez's fifth straight game with a hit as well.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the final game of the six game series on Sunday at Innovative Field in Rochester at 1:05 p.m. RHP Anders Tolhurst will take the ball for the Herd. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m. with Pat Malacaro and Duke McGuire.







International League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.