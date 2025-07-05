SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 5, 2025

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-3, 52-31) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-3, 44-37)

July 5, 2025 | Game 82 | Home Game 42 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Adonis Medina (3-2, 5.03) vs. RH Allan Winans (7-0, 0.90)

Medina: Signed by PHI on 7/04; Made 27 relief appearances for Tacoma totaling 34 innings

Winans: Allowed 3 R (2 ER) on 3 H in 6/28 ND vs. ATH with 2 K & 2 BB over 2.0 IP (7-0 A's over NYY)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 4, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 Friday night at PNC Field. Two home runs from two top Yankees prospects were not enough to defeat Lehigh Valley on Independence Day.

The IronPigs jumped out to an early advantage in the top of the first against RailRiders starter Brendan Beck. Garrett Stubbs hit a solo shot to right, giving Lehigh Valley a 1-0 edge. The RailRiders answered with their own solo blast in the home half of the frame against IronPigs starter Alan Rangel. Yankees #30 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez launched his second home run of the year 370 feet to right, tying the game at one. After three scoreless frames, Lehigh Valley recaptured the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth. Beck retired ten batters in a row until Oscar Mercado singled to open the inning. Cal Stevenson followed with an RBI double to score Mercado, and Stevenson crossed after Nick Dunn singled, giving the IronPigs a 3-1 cushion. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered in the bottom of the inning to tie the game. After Rodríguez walked, Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira blasted his team-leading 13th home run of the year over the right field wall to even the game at three. Lehigh Valley retook the lead in the top of the sixth off RailRiders pitcher Sean Boyle. Rafael Lantigua singled home Keaton Anthony and Donovan Walton to put Lehigh Valley back out in front 5-3. The RailRiders chipped away at the advantage in the bottom of the seventh. Rodríguez walked, moved to second on a throwing error, and scored on a Pereira base hit to narrow the deficit to one. Pereira was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored in the contest.

Boyle took the loss, Rangel notched the win and Guillo Zuñiga worked the ninth for the save.

MOVING NORTH- The RailRiders continue a split home and home set for the holiday week against the IronPigs tonight. In a rare scheduling quirk, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley have only met for one other series so far this year, with the IronPigs taking two of three over the opening weekend of 2025.

FRONTLINE STOPPER- Allan Winans returns to the RailRiders rotation tonight after a two-appearance stint in the Majors with New York. The right-hander's last game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was on June 17 at Louisville when he worked a quality start with six strikeouts over six innings.

IN THE FOLD- New York promoted Luis Pacheco from Somerset on Friday. The reliever was signed last June after 25 appearances with Rieleros de Aguascalientes of the Mexican League, going 1-1 with five saves and a 2.78 ERA. He pitched in 25 games for the Patriots this season, sporting a 1-0 record and a 5.33 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 13 walks over 27 innings.

TOO CLOSE- The RailRiders are 10-13 in one-run games this season. Five of the first six meetings between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley alone have been decided by a single tally.

BAD FINISH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's loss Thursday was only the second time they have fallen in walk-off fashion this season. Durham plated a bottom-nine run on April 20 in a 4-3 win. The RailRiders are now 35-2 when leading after eight innings this season.

TURN BACK THE CLOCK- Carlos Carrasco worked a quality start in the ballpark he once called home. The 38-year-old allowed two runs on six hits in his longest appearance of the year at any level. Carrasco's last appearance of six innings or more was almost a year ago to the day while pitching for Cleveland against the Chicago White Sox.

NEW FACES- The Yankees have signed infielder Nicky Lopez and pitcher Joel Kuhnel to Minor League contracts and assigned them to the RailRiders. Lopez spent the last month on a Minor League deal with Arizona, hitting .267 over 24 games for Reno. He has appeared in the Majors for both the LA Angels and Chicago Cubs this season. Kuhnel was just released by the Phillies this past week, having appeared in 26 games for Lehigh Valley with a 3-1 record, a 3.62 ERA and a pair of saves over 32.1 innings of work.

HAVE A DAY- Alex Jackson struggled in June, hitting .105 with six hits over 57 at-bats and one run batted in. His last home run was May 22 at Nashville, when he homered twice. Wednesday night, the catcher had a pair of home runs and drove in five.

RETURN TO ARM- New York promoted right-hander Baron Stuart to the RailRiders on Tuesday. Stuart made one appearance for SWB in 2024, pitching a seven-inning complete game win against Syracuse last May. This season, the 25-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.74 ERA for Somerset with 15 appearances, including six starts.

YARD WORK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 17 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. The RailRiders won ten straight at PNC Field from June 10 through June 27, their longest home winning streak since 11 consecutive wins at PNC Field during the 2016 championship season.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- The Yankees lost 6-5 to the Mets. Jasson Dominguez homered twice and the Yankees got solo blasts from Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, but could not hold the lead and dropped their fifth straight... Somerset beat Reading 4-3 in 10 innings. Cole Gabrielson singled in the winning run... Hudson Valley fell 7-4 at Brooklyn. Alexander Vargas and Jackson Castillo hit home runs in the loss... Tampa's game against Clearwater was postponed and the clubs will play two today.







