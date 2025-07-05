Indians Fall to Bats' Ninth-Inning Comeback
July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Louisville Bats broke up a shutout bid with three runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field, 3-1.
With the Indians (7-4, 49-36) leading 1-0 in the top of the ninth, a leadoff single by Levi Jordan and three consecutive walks issued by Kyle Nicolas (L, 2-1) knotted the game at 1-1. A sacrifice fly by Francisco Urbaez plated the game-winning run for Louisville (5-6, 37-49), while two more walks in the frame brought around an insurance run.
The Indians were held to one run on six hits, with Luis Mey (W, 2-3) stifling the offense with just one hit allowed in the final two frames.
Hunter Barco got the start for Indy and fanned seven over 6.0 one-run, shutout frames. He has now allowed just six hits with 20 strikeouts over 18.0 one-run innings since June 24 vs. Omaha. Entering tonight's contest, he led all International League qualifiers since June 24 with a 0.58 WHIP and ranked fourth in ERA (0.75) and batting average against (.146).
The Indians and Bats close out their six-game home-and-home series tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. RHP Drake Fellows (5-2, 5.29) will take the mound for Indy in his second start of the week against RHP Chase Petty (2-4, 2.93).
