Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte to Even the Series

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a Maximo Acosta home run and Jacob Berry RBI double on Saturday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Charlotte Knights 7-2 in front of 6,012 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

The Knights (43-43, 7-4) struck first in the fourth inning on a homer by Tim Elko (16).

Charlotte extended their lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Jacob Amaya (3) homered with one out. From there, Dru Baker singled, followed by a walk by Jason Matthews. Baker was thrown out at third on an attempted double steal. Matthews, who advance on the throw, then scored from second on a single by Korey Lee. Three consecutive walks pushed Corey Julks across the plate.

The Jumbo Shrimp (53-32, 6-5) responded in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Acosta (4) hit a solo shot. Bennett Hostetler walked, stole second, and scored on a Berry double to narrow Jacksonville's deficit 4-2.

The Knights pulled away in the ninth and took a 7-2 lead. A couple of singles from Matthews and Julks led off the inning. On a fly out, Matthews tagged up, advancing to third. Elko walked to load the bases. A single from Tristan Gray plated Julks and another single from Dominic Fletcher scored Julks and Elko.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Knights meet again in Sunday's 5:05 p.m. contest. RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 7.51 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Charlotte RHP Owen White (0-6, 5.13 ERA). Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open Sunday at 4 p.m. for a Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital. Dogs get in free as long as their human companion has a ticket. The first 200 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will receive a Jumbo Shrimp collapsible dog bowl.

Sunday's game is a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Fans can enjoy a pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open, as well as complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Kids can feel like the pros after the game by rounding the bases.







International League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.