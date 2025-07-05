Caisse Hits Two Homers in Iowa's Loss
July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NE - Despite two home runs from Owen Caissie, the Iowa Cubs dropped tonight's game to the Omaha Storm Chasers by an 8-4 score at Werner Park.
Caissie's first home run gave Iowa a 1-0 advantage in the second inning. In the third, Omaha tied the game at 1-1 on a double from Nick Pratto.
Omaha took a 2-1 lead in the fifth frame but put up a four spot in the sixth to go up 6-1, highlighted by a two-run double from Peyton Wilson.
The I-Cubs cut the lead to 6-3 on a two-run double from Moises Ballesteros in the eighth, but the Storm Chasers got the runs back as they took an 8-3 lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Caissie hit his second home run of the game in the ninth frame, cutting the lead to 8-4.
Iowa will play at Omaha on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
