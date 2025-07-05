Tides Top Bulls 4-3 in Ten

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides rallied for a 10-inning win over the Durham Bulls 4-3 in front of a paid attendance of 8,509 on Saturday night at the DBAP.

The Bulls (7-3) received a solid Triple-A debut start from Duncan Davitt, who tossed seven innings of two-run ball. Davitt blanked the Tides (4-6) through six before surrendering a game-tying home run to Vimael Machin in the seventh. Davitt used just 80 pitches over his outing, fanning five and walking zero.

Bob Seymour hit his minor-league-leading 22nd home run, and his third in two games, to put the Bulls up 1-0 in the fourth. Tre Morgan doubled home Curtis Mead in the sixth for a 2-0 advantage on Cameron Weston.

In the 10th, an infield hit with two outs by Livan Soto brought in the go-ahead run, then a Dylan Beavers drilled a run-scoring single against Joey Krehbiel (L, 4-1) to tack on an insurance run.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Bulls filled the bases with none out, but Dom Keegan hit into the fifth double play of the game for the Bulls, scoring Tristan Peters. Morgan fanned to close out the 4-3 Tides win.

How It Happened: The Tides scored twice in the 10th, ignited by a two-out infield chopper off of Soto's bat, that Tanner Murray could not sweep up. Following a walk, Beavers singled to right-center for an insurance run. The Bulls misfired on a chance to win the game in the ninth. Morgan singled ahead of a walk to Carson Williams. After a pitching change, Coco Montes bunted into a force at third base. A walk loaded the bases, but Andrew Stevenson and Tristan Peters both struck out against Colin Selby (W, 3-0) to send the game to extras.

The First: After winning its first seven extra inning games, Durham fell for the first time in 2025.

What's Next: Connor Seabold (3-2, 5.12) is slated to start Sunday against Roansy Contreras (4-2, 3.69) at 6:35 PM ET.







International League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.