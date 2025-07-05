Zavala Homers, WooSox Fall 3-1 in Syracuse
July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Despite four scoreless innings from their bullpen, the Worcester Red Sox (2-9, 43-42) dropped the penultimate game of their six-game, home-and-home series with the Syracuse Mets (9-2, 40-46) by a 3-1 final on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Francisco Alvarez opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to give Syracuse a 2-0 lead.
The WooSox scored their first run since the seventh inning of Thursday's game in the top of the fourth when Seby Zavala drilled a solo homer over the right-field fence. It was Zavala's first homer since June 15.
The Mets responded in the bottom of the fourth with an opposite-field, solo homer from Jared Young to extend Syracuse's lead to 3-1.
In his first start since June 10, Isaac Coffey went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Coffey walked three batters and struck out four.
Hobie Harris tossed two scoreless innings in his sixth appearance since returning from the injured list.
Jose Adames added two scoreless relief frames. Over his last 10 appearances, Adames has a 0.79 ERA.
Worcester has dropped three in a row and five of its last six games.
The WooSox and Mets wrap up the six-game, home-and-home series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. On the mound, Cooper Criswell is scheduled to start for the WooSox. The Mets have not announced a starter. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network
International League Stories from July 5, 2025
- Chasers Beat Cubs Behind Quality Start from Hatch - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Come Back from Seven Runs Down, Drop Game in Ninth - Memphis Redbirds
- McKendry and Company Silence the Jumbo Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Pereira, RailRiders Boom over Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers' Win Streak Ends at Three in 3-1 Loss to St. Paul - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Falls to Charlotte to Even the Series - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Fall to Bats' Ninth-Inning Comeback - Indianapolis Indians
- Caisse Hits Two Homers in Iowa's Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Three-Hit Stripers in 3-1 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Fight Back in Ninth, Rally for 3-1 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Late Hens Rally Gives Toledo Gritty Saturday Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Multi-Hit Games for Weston Wilson and Justin Crawford Not Enough as 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Errors Too Much for Bisons to Overcome against Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Win Tug-Of-War over Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Top Bulls 4-3 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Stays Hot with 3-1 Win over Worcester on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Packed Park for Historic Saturday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Zavala Homers, WooSox Fall 3-1 in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Extra Innings Contest Goes In Tides Favor - Norfolk Tides
- July 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 5 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- Zavala Homers, WooSox Fall 3-1 in Syracuse
- WooSox Held to Two Hits in Loss to RailRiders
- WooSox Bats Quiet in Loss to RailRiders
- "Ballparks Are Living Organisms": Janet Marie Smith Reflects on Storied Career in Ballpark Design
- Mark "Pathfinder" Epstein Talks Cape Dreams to Launch 2025 Great Polar Park Writers Series