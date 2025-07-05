Zavala Homers, WooSox Fall 3-1 in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY - Despite four scoreless innings from their bullpen, the Worcester Red Sox (2-9, 43-42) dropped the penultimate game of their six-game, home-and-home series with the Syracuse Mets (9-2, 40-46) by a 3-1 final on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Francisco Alvarez opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to give Syracuse a 2-0 lead.

The WooSox scored their first run since the seventh inning of Thursday's game in the top of the fourth when Seby Zavala drilled a solo homer over the right-field fence. It was Zavala's first homer since June 15.

The Mets responded in the bottom of the fourth with an opposite-field, solo homer from Jared Young to extend Syracuse's lead to 3-1.

In his first start since June 10, Isaac Coffey went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Coffey walked three batters and struck out four.

Hobie Harris tossed two scoreless innings in his sixth appearance since returning from the injured list.

Jose Adames added two scoreless relief frames. Over his last 10 appearances, Adames has a 0.79 ERA.

Worcester has dropped three in a row and five of its last six games.

The WooSox and Mets wrap up the six-game, home-and-home series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. On the mound, Cooper Criswell is scheduled to start for the WooSox. The Mets have not announced a starter. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network







