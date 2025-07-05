Syracuse Stays Hot with 3-1 Win over Worcester on Saturday Night

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Francisco Alvarez of the Syracuse Mets homers

Syracuse, NY - Thanks to a pair of homers by Francisco Alvarez and Jared Young, the Syracuse Mets did just enough to beat the Worcester Red Sox, 3-1, on Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the win, Syracuse has won ten of its last 12 games and has the best record in the International League in the second half of the season.

In what was largely a pitchers duel, Syracuse (40-46, 9-2) struck first in the bottom of the first inning. After a leadoff walk by Luisangel Acuña, Jesse Winker flied out, but Francisco Alvarez left the yard with a two-run, opposite-field blast that put the Mets on top, 2-0. Alvarez now has four home runs in his last seven games with Syracuse.

Worcester (43-42, 2-9) scored its only run in the top of the fourth inning on a solo home run by Seby Zavala that cut the Mets lead to 2-1.

Syracuse responded quickly when Jared Young smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, extending the lead to two, 3-1.

Aside from the two home runs on offense, the Mets pitching staff co-headlined the victory. T.J. Shook got the start, pitching two scoreless innings. Syracuse handed the ball off to Dakota Hawkins in the third inning and the right-hander tossed three frames, allowing just one run. Douglas Orellana pitched a scoreless sixth, and Julian Merryweather recorded four outs, only allowing one man on base. To finish it off, Alex Carrillo earned a five-out save to secure the victory.

The Mets have won ten of their last 12 games and sit in first place in the International League second half standings.

Syracuse ends its six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium with game six. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

