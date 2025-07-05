McKendry and Company Silence the Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights took care of business on Saturday with an impressive 7-2 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Charlotte's pitching staff, led by Evan McKendry, limited Jacksonville to a 3-for-30 performance while the Knights offense pounded out ten hits on their way to seven runs.

Two of the Knights ten hits were solo Homers. The first came from Tim Elko, his 16th round-tripper of the season, and the second was off the bat of Jacob Amaya. The pair of longballs gave Charlotte a 2-0 lead and the Knights quickly made it 4-0 with a fifth inning RBI single from Korey Lee and a bases loaded walk drawn by Tristan Gray.

Jacksonville managed a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth, but it was the only damage allowed by the Knights pitching all game. McKendry went five innings en route to his second win the of the year and the bullpen attack of Jared Shuster, Fraser Ellard, Caleb Freeman, and Wikelman Gonzalez took care of the remaining four frames.

Charlotte's 4-2 lead lasted until the ninth when the Knights put the contest away with three insurance runs. Gray singled in Jason Matthews and Dominic Fletcher's single plated a pair. In addition to the timely hitting, the offense worked eight walks against the Jumbo Shrimp's pitching staff.

The series wraps up on Sunday evening with the first pitch slated for 5:05pm ET. The Knights have an opportunity for another series victory to start the second half and are ensured no worse than a series split.







