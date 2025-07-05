Extra Innings Contest Goes In Tides Favor

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (4-6 | 33-49) defeated the Durham Bulls (7-3 | 52-33), 4-3, in 10 innings on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tonight's game went to extra innings after being tied 2-2, with two runs in the 10th helping Norfolk get the win.

Bob Seymour stayed hot for the Bulls, blasting another home run tonight in the fourth inning to break the scoring open. Tre' Morgan knocked in their second run on an RBI double in the sixth. Those would be the only two runs Tides starter Cameron Weston allowed. He tossed a quality start, allowing two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three in 6.0 innings.

Vimael Machín tied the game up for the Tides on a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Neither team would score in the remainder of regulation, forcing extra innings. In the ninth, Colin Selby entered with no outs and runners on first and second. Durham managed to load the bases in the inning, but Selby stopped them to reach extras.

In the top of the 10th, the Tides were able to get their first lead of the game when Livan Soto hit an RBI infield single in a nine-pitch at bat. Dylan Beavers added to the lead with an RBI single. In the bottom half, Durham loaded the bases with no outs. They scored a run after grounding into a double play, putting the tying run at third with two outs. But Kade Strowd shut it down for the Tides with a strikeout in the 4-3 win.

The series finale is tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Roansy Contreras (4-2, 3.69) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk, while RHP Connor Seabold (3-2, 5.12) is the probable for Durham.







International League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.