July 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (44-40, 5-5) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (34-50, 3-7)

Saturday, July 5 - 6:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Kenta Maeda (1-3, 7.20) vs. RHP Thomas Hatch (3-5, 4.78)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight...the two teams played the first three games of the series in Des Moines and play the final three in Omaha...right-hander Kenta Maeda is slated to start for Iowa vs. right-hander Thomas Hatch.

MORE FIREWORKS!: The I-Cubs offense set off fireworks as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-2 last night... Owen Caissie had three and Jonathon Long hit two homers to lead the bats... Chris Kachmar came up from Double-A Knoxville to start and earned the win as he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts... Ethan Roberts and Nate Pearson combined for 3.0 scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

THERE GOES THAT MAN: Thursday night, Carlos Pérez hit his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many days...it marked the third time he has homered in back-to-back days this season following June 6-7 and both games of a May 15 doubleheader...in his last 28 games, Pérez has hit 13 homers and has 30 RBI, both lead the International League during that span...Carlos ranks among IL leaders in slugging percentage (1st, .679), OPS (1st, 1.052), home runs (2nd), extra-base hits (2nd, 37), RBI (T-6th, 54) and total bases (T-8th, 133).

VS. OMAHA: This marks the third series Omaha and Iowa have played this season and first since June 3-8 at Werner Park...the I-Cubs have gone 9-4 vs. the Storm Chasers this season, including a four-game win streak from June 4-6.

FUTURE: Thursday night, Owen Caissie tallied his first multi-homer game of the season and first since Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul...on Monday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game and Iowa Cubs outfielder was selected for the second straight year...Caissie, the Cubs No. 1 prospect and No. 42 in all of baseball (MLB.com) is slashing .262/.373/.520 (65-for-248) in 67 games this season...his 35 extra-base hits rank tied for third-most in the International League, six behind leader Bob Seymour of Durham.

JONNY LONG BALL: Last night, Cubs No. 11 prospect Jonathon Long tallied his second multi-homer game of the season with the first coming May 30 vs. Syracuse...he is one of four I-Cubs to have two multi-homer games this season along with Moises Ballesteros, Matt Shaw and Chase Strumpf ...in four July games, Jonny is batting .412 (7-for-17) with four homers and seven RBI...he ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-1st, 93), total bases (2nd, 147), batting average (5th, .317), RBI (T-6th, 54) and runs (7th, 50).

PUNCHIES: Last night's starter Chris Kachmar was promoted from Double-A Knoxville and earned the win...Kachmar tallied nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings which is the most by an I-Cubs pitcher this season and highest mark since Brandon Birdsell struck out 10 on Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester.

EL JAGUAR: Outfielder Kevin Alcántara went 0-for-4 to snap his multi-hit game streak at six...it is tied for the longest such streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Chris Dominguez did it in seven straight games from June 28-July 4 2017...in 22 games since June 6, Kevin is slashing .354/.404/.598 (29-for-82) with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Christian Franklin went 4-for-5 with two runs and three RBI on Sunday...it marked his second four-hit game of the season and he is one of two I-Cubs to have at least two such games this year (Jonathon Long)...Franklin has reached base in 14 straight games, which is tied for third-longest streak by an I-Cub this season, batting .362 (21-for-58) with two doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases.

BALLY, BALLY: Since June 1, Catcher Moises Ballesteros has played 25 games and has tallied eight multi-hit efforts...during that span, he is batting .312 (29-for-93) with 10 doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI...Bally ranks among International League leaders in batting average (3rd, .331), hits (3rd, 89) and total bases (7th, 134).







