Jorge Alfaro Lifts Sounds to Win with Late Home Run

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Sounds took control of the series with a 9-8 win over Memphis on Saturday night. After seeing an 8-1 lead evaporate in the sixth inning, Jorge Alfaro's home run in the ninth lifted Nashville to victory.

Two of the three hits Garrett Stallings allowed on Saturday night came in the bottom of the first inning as Memphis jumped out to a 1-0 lead. The game would remain that way into the fifth until the Sounds used a four-run fifth inning to take the lead. All of the damage was done with two outs in the inning. Raynel Delgado and Andrew Vaughn collected the only hits of the inning for Nashville who drew four walks in the frame including a pair with the bases loaded to build the lead.

Stallings ended his outing with a three-up, three-down bottom of the fifth to send the offense right back to work. It was another four-run inning for Nashville who this time used four hits and got RBI singles from Jared Oliva, Jeferson Quero, Vaughn, and Alfaro to make it 8-1.

Memphis rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, climbing all the way back on five hits and scoring five two-out runs of their own off Tyler Jay and Joel Payamps in the inning. Elvin Rodriguez worked 1.2 IP without allowing a hit and worked around a pair of walks in the seventh inning to leave both stranded before pitching a clean bottom of the eighth.

Alfaro's home run in the ninth inning came with one-out in the inning to break the tie. Freddy Zamora and Delgado added two-out singles to keep the inning alive but were unable to add any additional insurance for Blake Holub. The right-hander didn't need any though, bookending his second save of the year with strikeouts in a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Sounds and Redbirds will wrap up their series on Sunday with the Sounds aiming for the series win. It'll be a pitching rematch from the series opener with RHP Logan Henderson (7-3, 3.12 ERA) going up against the Redbirds and Michael McGreevy (8-1, 2.28 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HOW ABOUT JORGE: Jorge Alfaro ended a 15-game home run drought with his go-ahead solo shot in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday night to give Nashville the win. The Sounds' home run leader in 2025 went 13 games without one in June without leaving the yard. His go-ahead home run was his third of the year, placing him in a tie with Wes Clarke and Daz Cameron for the most go-ahead home runs by a Nashville player this season. Alfaro now has two of the three home runs hit by a Sound in the ninth inning or extra innings of a game this season. Jared Oliva has the only extra-innings home run hit by a Nashville player this year back on April 16th against Charlotte. It was the latest go-ahead home run for Nashville since Oliver Dunn hit one in the sixth inning on May 2 at Gwinnett. Jimmy Herron hit a go-ahead home run for the Sounds on May 17th in the fifth inning against Memphis.

THREE PIECE: Andrew Vaughn had his third game with 3+ RBI since joining the Sounds on Saturday after finishing the game 2-for-5. It was his fifth overall game this season with 3+ RBI after also having a 4-RBI game with Charlotte on June 8 vs. Lehigh Valley and a 3-RBI game against Buffalo on May 27. Through 15 games with Nashville, Vaughn has collected 16 RBI.

KEEP ON GETTING ON: After drawing a season-high three walks on Saturday night, Bobby Dalbec extended his on-base streak to 12 straight games dating back to June 21. Over his last 12, he has 10 hits including four doubles and a home run while drawing 12 walks. It's tied for the seventh-longest on-base streak by a Nashville player this season.

SWIPE LEFT: Jared Oliva jumped into the team lead with three stolen bases on Saturday night to get to 24 on the season. He is the second Nashville player to have three steals in a game this year, joining Drew Avans (6/21 vs. IOW). Oliva's 24 steals are the fifth-most in the International League this season. Raynel Delgado is tied for sixth in the International League with 22 and Anthony Seigler is the third Nashville player ranked in the top 10 in steals in the league with 20. Nashville's 162 stolen bases are second-most in the International League behind Jacksonville (178) and 20 more than Lehigh Valley who sits in third as a team.







