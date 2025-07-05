Pereira, RailRiders Boom over Lehigh Valley

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 16-6 Saturday night at PNC Field. Yankees #12 Prospect Everson Pereira hit for the cycle and drove in six as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre evened the set at two games apiece heading into the series finale Sunday afternoon.

The RailRiders plated two runs in the bottom of the first to open the scoring against IronPigs starter Adonis Medina. Yankees #30 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez reached on an error, and Yankees #2 Prospect Spencer Jones walked. After Rodríguez advanced to third on a sac fly and Jones stole second, T.J. Rumfield sliced a single to left, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 2-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the advantage in the bottom of the second. Duke Ellis singled, and Yankees #19 Prospect Jorbit Vivas and Rodríguez walked to load the bases. With two outs, Pereira singled to center to put the RailRiders ahead 4-0.

The RailRiders broke the game open in the third against Lehigh Valley pitcher Austin Schulfer, scoring five runs in the frame and sending all nine batters to the plate. Nicky Lopez singled to lead off, and Alex Jackson and Vivas walked. With the bases loaded, Rodriguez lined a double down the right field line to tally two more scores for a six-run cushion. Vivas crossed on a Jones sacrifice fly for a 7-0 margin. Pereira continued the offense, blasting a double off the center field wall to take an eight-run advantage. Rumfield drove home Periera with an RBI base hit, finishing the inning with a nine-run lead.

In the fifth, SWB added four more runs. After Jones doubled to lead off, Pereira sent a slider 459 feet over the center field wall to stretch the lead to eleven. Pereira's two-run shot was the longest home run by a RailRider this year. With two outs, Lopez singled and Jackson walked to set up Duke Ellis, who doubled to make the game a 13-0 contest.

Weston Wilson broke up the shutout bid against Winans in the sixth with an RBI base hit to put Lehigh Valley on the board 13-1. After Winans was lifted for Luis Pacheco, Gabriel Rincones Jr. hit a double to score Justin Crawford to pull within eleven. Donovan Walton hit a sacrifice fly to plate Wilson for a 13-3 margin.

Pereira made it two consecutive innings with a home run in the home half of the frame, launching a solo shot to right for a 14-3 lead.

The IronPigs put position player Nick Dunn on the mound to pitch the eighth. After Jones walked, Pereira tripled to complete the cycle and scored on a Rumfield force out. Bryan De La Cruz followed, blasting a solo bomb over the right field wall to build the advantage at 16-3.

Garrett Stubbs and Donovan Walton hit RBI singles for Lehigh Valley in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring.

The RailRiders offense recorded 17 hits, 11 walks, and 32 total bases in the ten-run victory, with Pereira finishing the game 5-for-6 with four runs and six RBIs. He became the first RailRiders player to hit for the cycle sinceDustin Fowler on April 30, 2017, and his two homers gave him a team-high 15 on the year.

Winans (8-0) tossed 5.1 frames, giving up three runs on six hits in the win. Medina (3-3) pitched 2.0 frames, allowing four runs on three hits.

The RailRiders conclude their series with Lehigh Valley on Sunday at PNC Field. Erick Leal take the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while Lehigh Valley has yet to announce a starting pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

