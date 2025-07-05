Stripers' Win Streak Ends at Three in 3-1 Loss to St. Paul

July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - St. Paul's three-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Gwinnett Stripers (6-5) fell 3-1 at the hands of the Saints (5-6) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett managed just three hits, two coming from Jonathan Ornelas.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett got on the board first thanks to an RBI single from Ornelas scoring Jarred Kelenic in the bottom of the first. The Stripers held that 1-0 lead until the fifth inning as a two-run homer from Edouard Julien (7) put the Saints ahead 2-1. Later in the frame, Carson McCusker roped a double over the wall to plate another run and make it 3-1. Due to an error from Stripers third baseman David Fletcher earlier in the inning, all three runs went as unearned on the line of starter Hurston Waldrep (L, 6-7). The Saints held strong from there as Gwinnett tallied just three hits on the night.

Key Contributors: Ornelas (2-for-3, RBI) provided two of the three hits for the Stripers. Waldrep worked 5.0 innings (4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO) in the loss. For St. Paul, starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (W, 1-5) allowed just one run across 5.0 innings. At the plate, Julien's two-run homer and McCusker's three hits (3-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI) led the way.

Noteworthy: Ornelas produced his fourth multi-hit game with the Stripers. Hunter Stratton made his Atlanta Braves organization debut with a scoreless sixth inning. Wander Suero finished the game with 1.2 scoreless innings, extending his Triple-A-leading scoreless outings streak to 19 (19.2 innings).

Next Game (Sunday, July 6): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Davis Daniel (4-6, 3.76 ERA) will get the ball for the Stripers against RHP Collin Gillispie (3-0, 4.91 ERA) of the Saints. Head to the ballpark for Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial. It's a special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.







International League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.