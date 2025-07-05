Stripers' Win Streak Ends at Three in 3-1 Loss to St. Paul
July 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - St. Paul's three-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Gwinnett Stripers (6-5) fell 3-1 at the hands of the Saints (5-6) on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett managed just three hits, two coming from Jonathan Ornelas.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett got on the board first thanks to an RBI single from Ornelas scoring Jarred Kelenic in the bottom of the first. The Stripers held that 1-0 lead until the fifth inning as a two-run homer from Edouard Julien (7) put the Saints ahead 2-1. Later in the frame, Carson McCusker roped a double over the wall to plate another run and make it 3-1. Due to an error from Stripers third baseman David Fletcher earlier in the inning, all three runs went as unearned on the line of starter Hurston Waldrep (L, 6-7). The Saints held strong from there as Gwinnett tallied just three hits on the night.
Key Contributors: Ornelas (2-for-3, RBI) provided two of the three hits for the Stripers. Waldrep worked 5.0 innings (4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO) in the loss. For St. Paul, starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (W, 1-5) allowed just one run across 5.0 innings. At the plate, Julien's two-run homer and McCusker's three hits (3-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI) led the way.
Noteworthy: Ornelas produced his fourth multi-hit game with the Stripers. Hunter Stratton made his Atlanta Braves organization debut with a scoreless sixth inning. Wander Suero finished the game with 1.2 scoreless innings, extending his Triple-A-leading scoreless outings streak to 19 (19.2 innings).
Next Game (Sunday, July 6): Gwinnett Stripers vs. St. Paul Saints, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Davis Daniel (4-6, 3.76 ERA) will get the ball for the Stripers against RHP Collin Gillispie (3-0, 4.91 ERA) of the Saints. Head to the ballpark for Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial. It's a special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.
