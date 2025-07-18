Cameron Smashes Two Homers in Rain-Shortened Win

NASHVILLE, TN - The Nashville Sounds collected 11 hits in a rain-shortened 6-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night. Daz Cameron blistered two solo homers in the first two innings, while Nestor Cortes tossed 5.1 frames to pick up the win.

Indianapolis began the scoring against Cortes in the top of the first. Ji Hwan Bae worked a walk and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Nick Solak punched a single to left field, plating Bae to make it a 1-0 ballgame.

Cameron launched a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first and followed it up with his second of the game in the bottom of the second off Indians starter Bubba Chandler, pushing the Sounds ahead 2-1.

Nashville increased the lead against Chandler in the bottom of the fourth. Freddy Zamora walked, and Raynel Delgado doubled to put runners on second and third. Zamora and Delgado came around to score on a double by Jeferson Quero. The Sounds made it 5-1 shortly after when a RBI single courtesy of Tyler Black plated Quero from second.

Delgado led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk against Indianapolis reliever Nick Dombkowski. After Delgado moved into scoring position on Quero's third hit of the night, Black added his second RBI to extend the lead to 6-1.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, heavy rain started to fall, forcing a stoppage in play. After a 59-minute delay, the umpires called the game and finalized a 6-1 Nashville win.

Right-hander Chad Patrick (0-0, 3.00 ERA) gets the start for the Sounds on Saturday night with a chance to win the series. First pitch from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

HOM3 COOKIN': Playing in his seventh game of the season at First Horizon Park, Daz Cameron launched his sixth home run and collected his seventh and eighth RBI during his limited sample of games in front of the hometown fans. His multi-HR game was the second in 16 total games with Nashville and he began the game with his fourth leadoff home run and his second in a four-game span. Cameron has six XBH (4 HR) and nine RBI in his last four games played. He's one of nine players (6 in Triple-A) with 4+ leadoff home runs this season and the first Nashville player with 4+ leadoff home runs in a season since Craig Gentry in 2015.

NASHTY: Rehabbing Nestor Cortes earned the win in his third rehab start of the season. The 5.1 IP and 80 pitches thrown were the second-most in a game this season and the most since he earned his only other win of the year on April 3 vs. Cincinnati before landing on the IL. The first inning run allowed by Cortes was the first run he had allowed since March 29 in his season and Brewers' debut. He had 13-consecutive innings over his last three games entering the start against Indianapolis on Friday night. Cortes improved to 2-0 in his three career games against Indy having allowed three earned runs over 16.2 IP on nine hits.

TOP O' THE ORDER: Nashville's 1-3 hitters combined for eight of the 11 total hits and all six RBI as Daz Cameron, Jeferson Quero, and Tyler Black combined to go 8-for-12 with two home runs, a double, six RBI, three runs, and zero strikeouts on Friday night. The three hits for Black are a new season-high and his first 3+ hit game since July 30 of last year. Quero matched his season-high with his three hits and also added his second multi-RBI game in 26 games played. The Brewers' no. 5-rated prospect is riding a four-game hitting streak which ties his longest of the season and has put together multi-hit games in four of his last six and has a RBI in four straight games and nine RBI since July 5th (6 G).







