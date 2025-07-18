RailRiders Remain Red Hot out of the Break
July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester Red Sox 11-3 on Friday night at Polar Park. Eight out of nine hitters had at least one hit, three players homered and Brendan Beck struck out a career-best nine batters as the RailRiders won their ninth straight.
Jose Rojas staked the RailRiders to the lead on the second pitch of the game. Rojas's 14th home run of the year cleared the 22-foot wall in right, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 edge over Cooper Criswell and the WooSox.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to the lead with a steal of home in the third. Andrew Velazquez doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a sac bunt. After a Jesus Rodriguez walk, the duo executed a double steal with Velazquez swiping home for the 2-0 lead.
The RailRiders doubled the lead in the fourth, plating two with two outs. Nicky Lopez singled and scored on a double from Ismael Munguia. Velazquez followed with a run-scoring single to extend the lead to 4-0.
In the fifth, four of the first five Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters reached on base hits, keyed by a two-run double from Jeimer Candelario for a 6-0 lead.
Beck worked five no-hit innings, retiring the first ten in a row to set the tone.
Worcester broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of singles.
Everson Pereira launched a 369-foot opposite field home run in the top of the seventh with a runner on to extend the lead to 8-0. The WooSox answered with a two-run home run from Tracye Thompson in the home half of the inning to end the shutout bid.
After Worcester cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to five with a run in the eighth, T.J. Rumfield unloaded with his 11th home run of the year with two aboard in the ninth to close the scoring.
Beck (2-0) earned the win and Criswell (3-2) took the loss.
The RailRiders nine-game winning streak is their longest since the 2016 Triple-A National Championship season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series at Worcester on Saturday. Allan Winans gets the nod for the RailRiders against Isaac Coffey and the WooSox at 4:05 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
15-3, 53-37
International League Stories from July 18, 2025
- Jacksonville Edges Stripers 3-2 in Series Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings Mash Their Way to Victory over IronPigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Blasts Three Home Runs, Falls 7-5 to Durham - Charlotte Knights
- Jacksonville Wins Low-Scoring Affair against Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Return from Break with Shutout of Mud Hens - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Pigs Dropped by Red Wings in First Game out of All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Bisons - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Drop Opener against Omaha 7-3 Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Melton Deals Eight Strikeouts in Front of Sold-Out Crowd - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Bash Knights with 7-5 Victory - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse and Norfolk Suspended on Friday with Mets Leading, 7-6, Game to Resume on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Pitchers Efficient in 3-1 Victory over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Fail to Break Through, Drop Opener to Saints - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Remain Red Hot out of the Break - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Friday Night's Game vs. Syracuse Suspended - Norfolk Tides
- July 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 18, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 18 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Remain Red Hot out of the Break
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 18, 2025
- RailRiders Edge Buffalo to Complete Sweep
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 13, 2025
- RailRiders Keep Buffalo at Bay