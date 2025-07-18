RailRiders Remain Red Hot out of the Break

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester Red Sox 11-3 on Friday night at Polar Park. Eight out of nine hitters had at least one hit, three players homered and Brendan Beck struck out a career-best nine batters as the RailRiders won their ninth straight.

Jose Rojas staked the RailRiders to the lead on the second pitch of the game. Rojas's 14th home run of the year cleared the 22-foot wall in right, giving the RailRiders a 1-0 edge over Cooper Criswell and the WooSox.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to the lead with a steal of home in the third. Andrew Velazquez doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a sac bunt. After a Jesus Rodriguez walk, the duo executed a double steal with Velazquez swiping home for the 2-0 lead.

The RailRiders doubled the lead in the fourth, plating two with two outs. Nicky Lopez singled and scored on a double from Ismael Munguia. Velazquez followed with a run-scoring single to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the fifth, four of the first five Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters reached on base hits, keyed by a two-run double from Jeimer Candelario for a 6-0 lead.

Beck worked five no-hit innings, retiring the first ten in a row to set the tone.

Worcester broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of singles.

Everson Pereira launched a 369-foot opposite field home run in the top of the seventh with a runner on to extend the lead to 8-0. The WooSox answered with a two-run home run from Tracye Thompson in the home half of the inning to end the shutout bid.

After Worcester cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to five with a run in the eighth, T.J. Rumfield unloaded with his 11th home run of the year with two aboard in the ninth to close the scoring.

Beck (2-0) earned the win and Criswell (3-2) took the loss.

The RailRiders nine-game winning streak is their longest since the 2016 Triple-A National Championship season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series at Worcester on Saturday. Allan Winans gets the nod for the RailRiders against Isaac Coffey and the WooSox at 4:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

15-3, 53-37







