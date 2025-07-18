Jacksonville Wins Low-Scoring Affair against Gwinnett

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A strong outing from Morgan McSweeney and a home run from Deyvison De Los Santos helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp secure a win against the Gwinnett Stripers, 3-2, Friday night from Coolray Field.

Locked in a 1-1 tie in the sixth, Joe Mack cracked a leadoff double for Jacksonville (57-36, 10-8). Three batters later, Victor Mesa Jr. nubbed an RBI single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead over Gwinnett (37-57, 8-11).

Leading by a run, De Los Santos (10) walloped a two-out solo home run in the eighth, extending Jacksonville's lead, 3-1.

Gwinnett rallied in the ninth. With two outs, Eddys Leonard (12) clobbered a solo home run, making it 3-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck first in the top of the first. Troy Johnston smacked a leadoff double. Jakob Marsee walked, and both runners advanced on a double steal. With runners at first and second, De Los Santos rolled an RBI groundout, giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

The Stripers answered in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Leonard ripped a double, advancing to third one batter later on a groundout. With a runner in scoring position, Jason Delay laced an RBI knock, evening the score at one.

McSweeney tossed five stellar innings against Gwinnett. The righty recorded four strikeouts and allowed only a run, securing his third win of the season.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue their series Saturday at 6:05 p.m. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-3, 4.62 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP JR Ritchie (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will counter for the Stripers. Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

