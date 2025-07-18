Redbirds Return from Break with Shutout of Mud Hens

July 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds kicked off a three-game road trip against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) with a 7-0 victory on Friday Night at Fifth Third Field.

The Memphis bats had no hangover from the break. The Redbirds struck for five runs in the first and two more runs in the second to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Right fielder Matt Koperniak drove and designated hitter Matt Lloyd each drove in two runs in the first two innings.

Koperniak finished the win 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Shortstop JJ Wetherholt went a career-best tying 4-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored. Third baseman Cesar Prieto and second baseman Bryan Torres each slapped two hits in the victory.

Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor did not allow a run in 4.2 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher worked around three hits, walked three and struck out five. Reliever Oddanier Mosqueda (4-4) stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth en route to a win. The left-handed pitcher retired all four batters faced and struck out two.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 22 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

