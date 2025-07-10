Chasers Bats Erupt in 13-7 Victory over Toledo

July 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLON, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 13-7 on Wednesday night, securing the team's first win of the series.

Right-hander Chandler Champlain started Wednesday night's game for Omaha and Toledo took a 1-0 lead in the 1st with an RBI double. Champlain worked 1-2-3 innings in the 2nd and 3rd innings and added another scoreless inning in the 4th, retiring 9 straight between the 1st and 4th frames.

The Storm Chasers met the Mud Hens at 1-1 as MJ Melendez led off the bottom of the first with a single, then stole second. Carter Jensen followed with an RBI single to score Melendez and tie the game.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Harold Castro singled, then Nick Pratto added a single to move Castro to third, who then scored on a sacrifice fly from Melendez.

In the bottom half of the 4th, Omaha's bat exploded for a 6-run inning, furthering its advantage to 8-1. Peyton Wilson led off with a solo home run, his second homer in as many games. Melendez scored on a double from Cavan Biggio, who scored with Drew Waters on a double from Jensen. Tyler Gentry added a single to score Jensen, then scored on a double from Castro to cap the 6-run frame.

In the top of the 5th inning, Toledo shrunk the deficit to 8-3 on a 2-run home run, though Omaha responded with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the frame. Biggio drew a 2-out walk and Waters hit a ground-rule double, advancing Biggio to third, then a single from Jensen plated the pair for a 10-3 score.

Ben Sears followed Champlain in the 6th inning and while the first batter reached, the righty retired the next three he faced Mud Hens to close the scoreless frame. In the bottom of the inning, Wilson singled, and Nick Pratto connected on a 2-run opposite-field home run, further extending Omaha's lead to 12-3.

In the 7th, Beck Way relieved Sears and Toledo scored three runs on a wild pitch and a pair of RBI singles for a 12-6 score. Way was chased from the game with an out remaining in the inning and was followed by Stephen Nogosek, who inherited loaded bases. Nogosek retired the first batter he faced to close the frame and prevent any more Mud Hens from scoring, then worked a 1-2-3 8th inning to retire all 4 he faced.

In the bottom of the 7th, the Storm Chasers extended their lead to 13-6 after Dairon Blanco reached on a fielding error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Blanco advanced to third on a groundout before going on to score on another Mud Hen error.

Noah Murdock relieved Nogosek in the 9th and struck out 2 of the 3 batters he faced before Evan Sisk followed him, inheriting a 3-1 count and a base runner with an out remaining. An RBI single made the score 13-7, though Toledo's rally ended there and the 13-7 score held to be final.

Omaha returns to action on Thursday against the Toledo Mud Hens, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.







