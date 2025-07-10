Garrett Stallings Quality Start Helps Sounds Tame Bulls

DURHAM, N.C - Nashville took a series lead on Thursday night with a 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls following an hour and 20-minute delay to start the game due to rain. Garrett Stallings spun his second quality start in his last three games and Daz Cameron got the scoring started with his third leadoff home run in 13 games with Nashville.

Following the delayed start, Cameron jumped on the third pitch of the game for his seventh home run in Nashville threads after rejoining the team earlier this week. Making his seventh start of the year, one of the three hits surrendered by Stallings was a game-tying solo home run to Tre' Morgan to start the Bulls half of the second.

The game would remain tied until Jorge Alfaro put the Sounds back in front with a two-out RBI single after Bobby Dalbec and Jared Oliva kept the top of the fourth alive with a pair of two-out walks. The Bulls answered with their second and third hits off Stallings in the bottom of the inning. A two-out triple evened the game at 2-2. Stallings responded by retiring the next seven he faced and finished his outing with four three-up, three-down innings and faced just three over the minimum over his six stellar frames.

The Nashville bullpen picked up right where Stallings left off. Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked an inning-plus with one hit allowed and a pair of strikeouts. Left-hander Bryan Hudson retired both Durham batters he was tasked to face in the bottom of the eighth.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Drew Avans drew a walk, and Cameron collected his second hit of the night to keep the inning alive and sent Jeferson Quero to the plate. The Brewers' no. 5-rated prospect dunked a RBI double into shallow right field for the go-ahead run.

Joel Payamps worked around a hit in the bottom of the ninth by striking out the side for his second Nashville save.

2024 International League Pitcher of the Year and Triple Crown winner, Chad Patrick, will make his first start of the season with Nashville on Friday night in Durham. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DAZ HOW IT'S DONE: Playing in his second game with Nashville since being optioned back after 21 games with the Brewers, Daz Cameron led off the game on Thursday night with his seventh home run in 13 games played with the Sounds this year. It was his third leadoff home run, and second against Durham after also hitting one on April 25th at First Horizon Park off the Bulls. Each of the last two Sounds games to start in a delay were followed by leadoff home runs. Blake Perkins hit the only other leadoff home run by someone not named Daz Cameron in the series finale in Jacksonville after an hour and a half rain delay. Cameron ended the night 2-for-4 for his seventh multi-hit game with the Sounds and is hitting .358 in his 13 games with the Sounds and has 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI.

QUIT STALLING: Right-hander Garrett Stallings spun his second quality start in his last three games after going six innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts. He faced three over the minimum over his six innings while allowing just two earned runs. It was his fourth straight outing allowing three or fewer hits and two or fewer earned runs. His six strikeouts on Thursday night were one fewer than his season-high which he set in his only other quality start of the year back on June 24th in Jacksonville.

OLD CRAIG: Craig Yoho worked his seventh straight game without allowing an earned run after working 1.1 IP with a hit and two strikeouts against Durham on Thursday night. Through 26 appearances with the Sounds this season, Yoho has stretches of 12 games and now seven without an earned run allowed. He owns a 0.93 ERA in 29.0 IP and has 35 strikeouts to 12 walks and has allowed just 18 hits. He has 22 scoreless appearances, and five that are an inning-plus.

IF WE HAD A NICKEL: Nashville pitchers have now allowed five or fewer hits in 26 of the 88 games played on the year. Nashville is holding their opponents to a combined .238 AVG on the season, good for the third-best mark in the International League behind only Jacksonville (.223) and Durham (.231). The Sounds have held Durham to five or fewer hits in three of the nine games played against one another this season. 10 of the 26 times holding opponents to five or fewer hits have come away from First Horizon Park. The Gwinnett and Memphis have each been held to five or fewer seven times by the Sounds.







