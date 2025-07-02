Saints Lose Pitcher's Duel 2-1 to Stripers

July 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LAURENCEVILLE, GA - Runs are going to be tough to come by at Coolray Field. The St. Paul Saints thought they had scored the lone run they would need in the third, but a ballpark that has yielded just 38 home runs in 37 games, it would yield one at an inopportune time for the Saints in a 2-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night.

José Ureña made his Saints debut and pitched a shutout first inning as he builds himself back up. He walked one and struck out one while throwing 18 pitches, 13 for strikes.

In the third, Austin Martin extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 straight with a single to right. After a walk to Payton Eeles, Carson McCusker put the Saints up 1-0 with an RBI single to left.

That appeared to be enough as Darren McCaughan was magnificent in bulk relief. He stranded a runner at third in the second and in the fourth after a leadoff double followed by a walk, he got out of the jam unscathed. McCaughan retired eight batters he faced going 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out two.

The game remained 1-0 until the seventh when the Stripers grabbed the lead off Pierson Ohl. With one out Luke Waddell reached on an infield single off the body of the second baseman Martin. Then with two outs Conner Capel took a 3-2 cutter and hit a two-run homer to right, his fifth of the season, giving the Stripers a 2-1 lead.

Over the final two innings the Saints managed just a one out walk in the eighth and couldn't do anything against Stripers closer Wander Suero who struck out the side in the ninth.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at Coolray Park on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saint send RHP Cory Lewis (1-4, 7.94) to the mound against Stripers RHP Nathan Wiles (3-7, 3.08). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







